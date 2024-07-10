|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Statement of unaudited (standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon Statement of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Statement of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon. Statement of Unaudited (standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Statement of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10-02-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with the uniform Listing Agreement entered into by Reliance Communications Limited (Company) with the stock exchanges it is hereby informed that a meeting of the directors of the Company shall be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 for the consideration and confirmation of the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Statement of Unadited (Standalone and consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2023 and Limited review reports Statement of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2023 and limited review reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
