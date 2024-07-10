iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Communications Ltd Board Meeting

1.78
(-5.32%)
Jan 13, 2025

Reliance Communi CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Statement of unaudited (standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon Statement of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Statement of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon. Statement of Unaudited (standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and limited review reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Statement of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10-02-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with the uniform Listing Agreement entered into by Reliance Communications Limited (Company) with the stock exchanges it is hereby informed that a meeting of the directors of the Company shall be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 for the consideration and confirmation of the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Statement of Unadited (Standalone and consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2023 and Limited review reports Statement of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2023 and limited review reports thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Reliance Communi: Related News

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Air

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Air

10 Jul 2024

The JioTag Air serves as an asset tracker designed to locate and monitor various items such as keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and pets.

