iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

1.78
(-5.32%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:29:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Communications Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

992

992

992

992

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62,072

-55,003

-44,442

-38,826

Net Worth

-61,080

-54,011

-43,450

-37,834

Minority Interest

Debt

39,934

39,934

39,934

39,933

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-21,146

-14,077

-3,516

2,099

Fixed Assets

1,109

1,222

1,337

1,469

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,857

7,496

11,496

11,496

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-29,340

-23,008

-16,633

-11,121

Inventories

2

2

1

28

Inventory Days

21.15

Sundry Debtors

100

82

75

145

Debtor Days

109.57

Other Current Assets

30,912

31,280

31,307

31,393

Sundry Creditors

-3,301

-3,248

-3,008

-3,042

Creditor Days

2,298.81

Other Current Liabilities

-57,053

-51,124

-45,008

-39,645

Cash

228

213

284

255

Total Assets

-21,146

-14,077

-3,516

2,099

Reliance Communi : related Articles

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Air

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Air

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|09:46 AM

The JioTag Air serves as an asset tracker designed to locate and monitor various items such as keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and pets.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Communications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.