Reliance Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
992
992
992
992
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62,072
-55,003
-44,442
-38,826
Net Worth
-61,080
-54,011
-43,450
-37,834
Minority Interest
Debt
39,934
39,934
39,934
39,933
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-21,146
-14,077
-3,516
2,099
Fixed Assets
1,109
1,222
1,337
1,469
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,857
7,496
11,496
11,496
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-29,340
-23,008
-16,633
-11,121
Inventories
2
2
1
28
Inventory Days
21.15
Sundry Debtors
100
82
75
145
Debtor Days
109.57
Other Current Assets
30,912
31,280
31,307
31,393
Sundry Creditors
-3,301
-3,248
-3,008
-3,042
Creditor Days
2,298.81
Other Current Liabilities
-57,053
-51,124
-45,008
-39,645
Cash
228
213
284
255
Total Assets
-21,146
-14,077
-3,516
2,099
The JioTag Air serves as an asset tracker designed to locate and monitor various items such as keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and pets.Read More
