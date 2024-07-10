Reliance Jio launches JioTag Air

Reliance Jio introduced the JioTag Air on Tuesday as the successor to last year’s JioTag, offering enhanced features for tracking valuable items. The JioTag Air serves as an asset tracker designed to locate and monitor various items such as keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and pets.

Key enhancement includes compatibility with Apple’s Find My network, expanding its tracking capabilities beyond the JioThings app used by the previous model.

It supports both iOS (iOS 14 and above) and Android (version 9 and above) platforms, ensuring broad device compatibility. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the JioTag Air provides reliable wireless connectivity for accurate tracking.

Equipped with a built-in speaker, it emits loud sounds ranging from 90 to 120 decibels to help locate items audibly. Android users can manage the JioTag Air through the JioThings app, while Apple users can integrate it with the Apple Find My app.

For Apple users, the device continuously emits Bluetooth signals detected by nearby Apple devices within the Find My network, enabling precise location updates on iCloud and the Find My app’s map interface.

Additional functionalities for Apple users include item sharing within the Find My network and activating Lost Mode for automatic notifications when the item is detected within the network.

The JioTag Air is priced at ₹2,999 but is currently available at a promotional rate of ₹1,499, offering color options in Blue, Red, and Grey. Reliance Jio provides cashback offers for purchases made through Paytm, CredUPI, and select credit cards, enhancing affordability.

Customers can buy the JioTag Air from Reliance Jio’s official website and leading retail platforms like JioMart, Reliance Digital, and Amazon, ensuring widespread availability.