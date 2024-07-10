Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
483
818
2,231
3,537
yoy growth (%)
-40.95
-63.33
-36.92
-64.6
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-82
-105
-28
-37
As % of sales
16.97
12.83
1.25
1.04
Other costs
-521
-2,142
-1,939
-3,153
As % of sales (Other Cost)
107.86
261.85
86.91
89.14
Operating profit
-120
-1,429
264
347
OPM
-24.84
-174.69
11.83
9.81
Depreciation
-132
-183
-200
-216
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-252
-1,612
64
131
Taxes
0
0
-1
94
Tax rate
0
0
-1.56
71.75
Minorities and other
-4,637
-28,475
-9,933
-2,021
Adj. profit
-4,889
-30,087
-9,870
-1,796
Exceptional items
0
-15,251
0
0
Net profit
-4,889
-45,338
-9,870
-1,796
yoy growth (%)
-89.21
359.35
449.55
373.87
NPM
-1,012.21
-5,542.54
-442.4
-50.77
