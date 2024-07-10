Reliance Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-252
-1,612
64
131
Depreciation
-132
-183
-200
-216
Tax paid
0
0
-1
94
Working capital
-4,533
-27,299
18,383
1,513
Other operating items
Operating
-4,917
-29,094
18,246
1,522
Capital expenditure
175
-1,098
-43,568
4,758
Free cash flow
-4,742
-30,192
-25,322
6,280
Equity raised
-68,657
18,942
40,782
50,842
Investing
0
-6,288
-3,905
-113
Financing
23,504
19,615
3,446
7,229
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-49,895
2,077
15,001
64,238
