Summary

Tulip Telecom Ltd is one of the largest data telecom service and IT solutions provider in India. The company offers innovative IP based infrastructural solutions to their customers. They provide intra-city and inter-city multi protocol label switching virtual private network (MPLS VPN) connectivity, based on last mile on Wireless Network in more than 1300 cities across the country. The company also provides network integration services, including State Wide Area Networks (SWANs), and other government initiated projects to supply, install and maintain the networks to connect various government departments and offices. They also specialize in providing eGovernance infrastructure and have worked on numerous projects for the Government of Indias National eGovernance Plan. The company has two subsidiaries, namely Tulip IT Services Singapore Pte Ltd and Tulip Swan IT Services Ltd.Tulip Telecom Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 as Tulip Software Pvt Ltd. The company was originally a leading player in Packaged Software and PCs. In the year 1994-95, they diversified into hardware and became a leading partner for most major computer manufacturers.In the year 1995-96, the company further diversified their business and became a system integrator. They opened a branch in Mumbai, which helped them in expanding their business in the western India. They also, started providing turnkey telecom solutions to major organizations during this period. In the year 1999, they bagged major Wide Ar

Read More