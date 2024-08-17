iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulip Telecom Ltd Share Price

3.95
(-4.82%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Tulip Telecom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

4.05

Prev. Close

4.15

Turnover(Lac.)

23.65

Day's High

4.15

Day's Low

3.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

45.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tulip Telecom Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tulip Telecom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tulip Telecom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:02 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.39%

Non-Promoter- 14.75%

Institutions: 14.74%

Non-Institutions: 60.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tulip Telecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

29

29

29

29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

628.38

1,370.38

1,187.51

898.59

Net Worth

657.38

1,399.38

1,216.51

927.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

945.03

4,057.95

2,350.66

yoy growth (%)

-76.71

72.63

Raw materials

-837.33

-2,613.18

-1,518.75

As % of sales

88.6

64.39

64.6

Employee costs

-82.95

-212.61

-93.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-295.37

489.67

409.6

Depreciation

-134.48

-335.89

-170.53

Tax paid

35.86

-125.07

-100.06

Working capital

-516.2

324.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.71

72.63

Op profit growth

-101.5

65.01

EBIT growth

-120.94

54.88

Net profit growth

-271.33

40.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

946.21

4,060.76

2,351.05

1,966.4

1,614.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

946.21

4,060.76

2,351.05

1,966.4

1,614.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-9.48

66.19

0.1

2.98

34.45

View Annually Results

Tulip Telecom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tulip Telecom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hardeep Singh Bedi

Executive Director

Deepinder Singh Bedi

Director

Chandrahas Kutty

Director

Rajesh Gulshan

Director (Finance)

Dinesh Kaushal

Nominee

Anuj Bhargava

Nominee

P C Bandivadekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tulip Telecom Ltd

Summary

Tulip Telecom Ltd is one of the largest data telecom service and IT solutions provider in India. The company offers innovative IP based infrastructural solutions to their customers. They provide intra-city and inter-city multi protocol label switching virtual private network (MPLS VPN) connectivity, based on last mile on Wireless Network in more than 1300 cities across the country. The company also provides network integration services, including State Wide Area Networks (SWANs), and other government initiated projects to supply, install and maintain the networks to connect various government departments and offices. They also specialize in providing eGovernance infrastructure and have worked on numerous projects for the Government of Indias National eGovernance Plan. The company has two subsidiaries, namely Tulip IT Services Singapore Pte Ltd and Tulip Swan IT Services Ltd.Tulip Telecom Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 as Tulip Software Pvt Ltd. The company was originally a leading player in Packaged Software and PCs. In the year 1994-95, they diversified into hardware and became a leading partner for most major computer manufacturers.In the year 1995-96, the company further diversified their business and became a system integrator. They opened a branch in Mumbai, which helped them in expanding their business in the western India. They also, started providing turnkey telecom solutions to major organizations during this period. In the year 1999, they bagged major Wide Ar
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulip Telecom Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.