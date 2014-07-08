Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
24.39%
25.71%
25.99%
26.33%
29.17%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
14.74%
16.81%
18.62%
18.98%
19.13%
Non-Institutions
60.85%
57.46%
55.37%
54.67%
51.68%
Total Non-Promoter
75.6%
74.28%
74%
73.66%
70.82%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
