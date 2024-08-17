iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulip Telecom Ltd Annually Results

3.95
(-4.82%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

946.21

4,060.76

2,351.05

1,966.4

1,614.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

946.21

4,060.76

2,351.05

1,966.4

1,614.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-9.48

66.19

0.1

2.98

34.45

Total Income

936.72

4,126.95

2,351.14

1,969.38

1,648.84

Total Expenditure

1,446.21

2,968.02

1,687.96

1,440.92

1,277.69

PBIDT

-509.48

1,158.93

663.17

528.46

371.14

Interest

140.66

279.89

85.3

71.58

46.2

PBDT

-650.15

879.03

577.86

456.86

324.94

Depreciation

136.92

340.98

171.38

135.3

41.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-45.5

110.66

99.81

87.94

32.97

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.25

2

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-741.58

427.39

306.41

231.63

250.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-741.58

427.39

306.41

231.63

250.52

Extra-ordinary Items

-482.48

48.95

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-259.09

378.44

306.41

231.63

250.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-51.13

29.46

21.12

79.87

86.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

80

80

40

Equity

29

29

29

29

29

Public Shareholding (Number)

10,26,96,320

4,66,40,088

4,50,01,500

90,00,300

90,00,300

Public Shareholding (%)

70.83

32.16

31.04

31.04

31.04

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

3,81,85,768

9,08,86,256

1,74,17,000

33,20,000

55,21,625

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

90.26

92.4

17.42

16.6

27.61

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

26.34

62.68

12.01

11.44

19.04

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

41,17,916

74,73,655

8,25,81,504

1,66,79,700

1,44,78,075

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

9.72

7.59

82.58

83.4

72.38

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.82

5.15

56.95

57.52

49.91

PBIDTM(%)

-53.84

28.53

28.2

26.87

22.98

PBDTM(%)

-68.71

21.64

24.57

23.23

20.12

PATM(%)

-78.37

10.52

13.03

11.77

15.51

Tulip Telecom Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulip Telecom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.