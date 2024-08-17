Tulip Telecom Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
946.21
4,060.76
2,351.05
1,966.4
1,614.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
946.21
4,060.76
2,351.05
1,966.4
1,614.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-9.48
66.19
0.1
2.98
34.45
Total Income
936.72
4,126.95
2,351.14
1,969.38
1,648.84
Total Expenditure
1,446.21
2,968.02
1,687.96
1,440.92
1,277.69
PBIDT
-509.48
1,158.93
663.17
528.46
371.14
Interest
140.66
279.89
85.3
71.58
46.2
PBDT
-650.15
879.03
577.86
456.86
324.94
Depreciation
136.92
340.98
171.38
135.3
41.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-45.5
110.66
99.81
87.94
32.97
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.25
2
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-741.58
427.39
306.41
231.63
250.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-741.58
427.39
306.41
231.63
250.52
Extra-ordinary Items
-482.48
48.95
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-259.09
378.44
306.41
231.63
250.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-51.13
29.46
21.12
79.87
86.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
80
80
40
Equity
29
29
29
29
29
Public Shareholding (Number)
10,26,96,320
4,66,40,088
4,50,01,500
90,00,300
90,00,300
Public Shareholding (%)
70.83
32.16
31.04
31.04
31.04
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,81,85,768
9,08,86,256
1,74,17,000
33,20,000
55,21,625
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
90.26
92.4
17.42
16.6
27.61
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
26.34
62.68
12.01
11.44
19.04
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
41,17,916
74,73,655
8,25,81,504
1,66,79,700
1,44,78,075
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
9.72
7.59
82.58
83.4
72.38
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.82
5.15
56.95
57.52
49.91
PBIDTM(%)
-53.84
28.53
28.2
26.87
22.98
PBDTM(%)
-68.71
21.64
24.57
23.23
20.12
PATM(%)
-78.37
10.52
13.03
11.77
15.51
