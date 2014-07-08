iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulip Telecom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.95
(-4.82%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Tulip Telecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-295.37

489.67

409.6

Depreciation

-134.48

-335.89

-170.53

Tax paid

35.86

-125.07

-100.06

Working capital

-516.2

324.88

Other operating items

Operating

-910.2

353.58

Capital expenditure

937.68

814.56

Free cash flow

27.47

1,168.14

Equity raised

2,740.76

2,124.82

Investing

-0.66

-151.76

Financing

1,971.13

2,103.36

Dividends paid

0

0

23.2

Net in cash

4,738.69

5,244.56

