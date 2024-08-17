Tulip Telecom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
2,043.42
1,713.07
1,434.83
1,152.79
804.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,043.42
1,713.07
1,434.83
1,152.79
804.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-2.61
1.16
11.02
-23.45
14.93
Total Income
2,040.8
1,714.25
1,445.86
1,129.32
819.35
Total Expenditure
1,456.36
1,236.63
1,064.63
915.13
641.14
PBIDT
584.42
477.61
381.23
214.19
178.22
Interest
109.16
58.61
53.13
31.87
17.44
PBDT
475.26
419
328.1
182.32
160.77
Depreciation
151.28
123.54
119.76
27.79
30.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
81.44
71.73
43.25
9.72
10.56
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
242.53
223.72
165.08
144.8
119.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
242.53
223.72
165.08
144.8
119.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
242.53
223.72
165.08
144.8
119.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.72
15.43
67.3
49.93
41.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29
29
29
29
29
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,50,01,500
4,50,01,500
9,00,03,000
90,00,300
90,00,300
Public Shareholding (%)
31.04
31.04
31.04
31.04
31.04
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,70,60,000
1,48,75,000
32,20,000
82,56,625
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
27.05
14.88
16.1
41.27
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
18.65
10.26
11.1
28.46
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,29,38,496
8,51,23,504
1,67,79,700
1,17,43,075
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
72.94
85.12
83.9
58.72
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
50.29
58.7
57.86
40.49
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.6
27.88
26.57
18.58
22.15
PBDTM(%)
23.25
24.45
22.86
15.81
19.98
PATM(%)
11.86
13.06
11.5
12.56
14.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.