Tulip Telecom Ltd Key Ratios

3.95
(-4.82%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.69

72.72

Op profit growth

-101.6

64.79

EBIT growth

-121.67

53.79

Net profit growth

-275.18

39.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.85

26.9

28.2

EBIT margin

-17.32

18.62

20.91

Net profit margin

-79.09

10.52

12.98

RoCE

-3.89

20.26

RoNW

-18.4

8.21

RoA

-4.44

2.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

19.65

20.87

Dividend per share

0

0

8

Cash EPS

-61.05

5.94

9.23

Book value per share

44.43

95.8

83.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

2.36

6.74

P/CEPS

-0.14

7.79

15.24

P/B

0.19

0.48

1.68

EV/EBIDTA

-127.54

3.31

5.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.85

Tax payout

-14.94

-24.66

-24.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

361.36

72.26

Inventory days

84.5

17.71

Creditor days

-85.39

-26.23

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.16

-2.7

-5.76

Net debt / equity

5.14

2.13

1.29

Net debt / op. profit

-189.42

2.71

2.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.49

-64.35

-64.6

Employee costs

-8.82

-5.32

-4.02

Other costs

-4.53

-3.41

-3.16

