|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.69
72.72
Op profit growth
-101.6
64.79
EBIT growth
-121.67
53.79
Net profit growth
-275.18
39.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.85
26.9
28.2
EBIT margin
-17.32
18.62
20.91
Net profit margin
-79.09
10.52
12.98
RoCE
-3.89
20.26
RoNW
-18.4
8.21
RoA
-4.44
2.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
19.65
20.87
Dividend per share
0
0
8
Cash EPS
-61.05
5.94
9.23
Book value per share
44.43
95.8
83.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
2.36
6.74
P/CEPS
-0.14
7.79
15.24
P/B
0.19
0.48
1.68
EV/EBIDTA
-127.54
3.31
5.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.85
Tax payout
-14.94
-24.66
-24.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
361.36
72.26
Inventory days
84.5
17.71
Creditor days
-85.39
-26.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.16
-2.7
-5.76
Net debt / equity
5.14
2.13
1.29
Net debt / op. profit
-189.42
2.71
2.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.49
-64.35
-64.6
Employee costs
-8.82
-5.32
-4.02
Other costs
-4.53
-3.41
-3.16
