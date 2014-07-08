Tulip Telecom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
29
29
29
29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
628.38
1,370.38
1,187.51
898.59
Net Worth
657.38
1,399.38
1,216.51
927.59
Minority Interest
Debt
3,009.97
2,715.92
1,802.68
1,188.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.22
9.22
3.17
2.92
Total Liabilities
3,676.57
4,124.52
3,022.36
2,119.08
Fixed Assets
2,642.89
2,581.68
1,652.13
1,302.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
225.78
226.45
378.21
1.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.22
0
0
0
Networking Capital
776.77
1,263.47
742.26
468.76
Inventories
143.16
294.99
99.25
68.79
Inventory Days
55.29
26.53
15.41
Sundry Debtors
897.22
970.8
630.71
530.24
Debtor Days
346.53
87.32
97.93
Other Current Assets
100.44
438.46
258.33
150.92
Sundry Creditors
-102.17
-282.79
-111.65
-88.4
Creditor Days
39.46
25.43
17.33
Other Current Liabilities
-261.88
-157.99
-134.38
-192.79
Cash
21.92
52.92
249.76
345.56
Total Assets
3,676.58
4,124.52
3,022.36
2,119.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.