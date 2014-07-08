Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
945.03
4,057.95
2,350.66
yoy growth (%)
-76.71
72.63
Raw materials
-837.33
-2,613.18
-1,518.75
As % of sales
88.6
64.39
64.6
Employee costs
-82.95
-212.61
-93.87
As % of sales
8.77
5.23
3.99
Other costs
-41.3
-134.27
-72.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.37
3.3
3.09
Operating profit
-16.55
1,097.88
665.34
OPM
-1.75
27.05
28.3
Depreciation
-134.48
-335.89
-170.53
Interest expense
-134.83
-276.86
-85.29
Other income
-9.49
4.55
0.09
Profit before tax
-295.37
489.67
409.6
Taxes
35.86
-125.07
-100.06
Tax rate
-12.14
-25.54
-24.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-259.51
364.59
309.53
Exceptional items
-482.48
68.46
-1.08
Net profit
-742
433.06
308.45
yoy growth (%)
-271.33
40.39
NPM
-78.51
10.67
13.12
