Tulip Telecom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.95
(-4.82%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulip Telecom Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Sep-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

945.03

4,057.95

2,350.66

yoy growth (%)

-76.71

72.63

Raw materials

-837.33

-2,613.18

-1,518.75

As % of sales

88.6

64.39

64.6

Employee costs

-82.95

-212.61

-93.87

As % of sales

8.77

5.23

3.99

Other costs

-41.3

-134.27

-72.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.37

3.3

3.09

Operating profit

-16.55

1,097.88

665.34

OPM

-1.75

27.05

28.3

Depreciation

-134.48

-335.89

-170.53

Interest expense

-134.83

-276.86

-85.29

Other income

-9.49

4.55

0.09

Profit before tax

-295.37

489.67

409.6

Taxes

35.86

-125.07

-100.06

Tax rate

-12.14

-25.54

-24.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-259.51

364.59

309.53

Exceptional items

-482.48

68.46

-1.08

Net profit

-742

433.06

308.45

yoy growth (%)

-271.33

40.39

NPM

-78.51

10.67

13.12

