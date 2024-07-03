Summary

OnMobile Global Limited was incorporated as Onscan Technologies India Private Limited on September 27, 2000 by the Promoter OMSI, which was an incubated startup of Infosys Technologies Limited, to develop telecommunication software platforms and applications for the mobile telecommunications industry. Subsequently, to reflect business of the Company of wireless applications, the Company name was changed to OnMobile Asia Pacific Private Limited effective from April 10, 2001 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The name was further changed to OnMobile Global Limited and status of Company was changed to a Public Limited Company by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was granted to Company on August 21, 2007, by the RoC.OnMobile is Indias largest white labeled Value Added Services (VAS) Company for Mobile, Landline and Media Service Providers headquartered in Bangalore, India. Presently, Company is engaged in providing value added services such as Ringback Tones, Digital Content Store and Infotainment. OnMobile is the global leader in Ringback Tones. Digital Content Store is a one-stop mobile destination for discovering digital content like videos, games, music and images. Infotainment oers music, contest, news and sports to consumers over the mobile.In November 2001, OnMobile obtained the first customer for telecom VAS. The Company had launched its multi-model voice portal platform and applications in July of the year 2002. Af

Read More