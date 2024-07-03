iifl-logo-icon 1
OnMobile Global Ltd Share Price

68.73
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open73
  • Day's High73
  • 52 Wk High124
  • Prev. Close72.55
  • Day's Low68.12
  • 52 Wk Low 59.55
  • Turnover (lac)272.32
  • P/E250.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.71
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)730.75
  • Div. Yield0
OnMobile Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

73

Prev. Close

72.55

Turnover(Lac.)

272.32

Day's High

73

Day's Low

68.12

52 Week's High

124

52 Week's Low

59.55

Book Value

66.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

730.75

P/E

250.69

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

OnMobile Global Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

OnMobile Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

OnMobile Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.89%

Foreign: 47.89%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 51.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OnMobile Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

106.21

106.02

105.6

104.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

601.36

602.51

617.88

596.93

Net Worth

707.57

708.53

723.48

701.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

194.68

203.84

229.52

277.76

yoy growth (%)

-4.49

-11.18

-17.36

-15.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-91.74

-96.32

-112.71

-130.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31.47

12.01

38.61

42.12

Depreciation

-8.34

-9.61

-6.75

-12.13

Tax paid

-11.49

-9.85

-4.53

-3.22

Working capital

55.99

-28.02

-96.27

-33.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.49

-11.18

-17.36

-15.9

Op profit growth

-1,701.98

-77.18

-143.27

-54.45

EBIT growth

142.89

-65.52

-8.46

-30.43

Net profit growth

-866

-104.61

-15.66

-8.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

513.24

525.17

519.54

551.29

572.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

513.24

525.17

519.54

551.29

572.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.19

10.72

13.04

14.73

25.37

OnMobile Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT OnMobile Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P V Varaprasad

Executive Chairman

François-Charles Sirois

Independent Director

Sanjay Kapoor

Independent Director

Geeta Mathur

Independent Director

Paul Lamontagne

Managing Director & Group CEO

Sanja Baweja

Non Executive Director

Steven Fred Roberts

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OnMobile Global Ltd

Summary

OnMobile Global Limited was incorporated as Onscan Technologies India Private Limited on September 27, 2000 by the Promoter OMSI, which was an incubated startup of Infosys Technologies Limited, to develop telecommunication software platforms and applications for the mobile telecommunications industry. Subsequently, to reflect business of the Company of wireless applications, the Company name was changed to OnMobile Asia Pacific Private Limited effective from April 10, 2001 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The name was further changed to OnMobile Global Limited and status of Company was changed to a Public Limited Company by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was granted to Company on August 21, 2007, by the RoC.OnMobile is Indias largest white labeled Value Added Services (VAS) Company for Mobile, Landline and Media Service Providers headquartered in Bangalore, India. Presently, Company is engaged in providing value added services such as Ringback Tones, Digital Content Store and Infotainment. OnMobile is the global leader in Ringback Tones. Digital Content Store is a one-stop mobile destination for discovering digital content like videos, games, music and images. Infotainment oers music, contest, news and sports to consumers over the mobile.In November 2001, OnMobile obtained the first customer for telecom VAS. The Company had launched its multi-model voice portal platform and applications in July of the year 2002. Af
Company FAQs

What is the OnMobile Global Ltd share price today?

The OnMobile Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of OnMobile Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OnMobile Global Ltd is ₹730.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OnMobile Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OnMobile Global Ltd is 250.69 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OnMobile Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OnMobile Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OnMobile Global Ltd is ₹59.55 and ₹124 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OnMobile Global Ltd?

OnMobile Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.54%, 3 Years at -11.59%, 1 Year at -32.89%, 6 Month at 0.61%, 3 Month at -8.79% and 1 Month at -7.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OnMobile Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OnMobile Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.90 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 51.85 %

