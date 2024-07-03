SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹73
Prev. Close₹72.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹272.32
Day's High₹73
Day's Low₹68.12
52 Week's High₹124
52 Week's Low₹59.55
Book Value₹66.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)730.75
P/E250.69
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.21
106.02
105.6
104.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
601.36
602.51
617.88
596.93
Net Worth
707.57
708.53
723.48
701.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
194.68
203.84
229.52
277.76
yoy growth (%)
-4.49
-11.18
-17.36
-15.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-91.74
-96.32
-112.71
-130.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31.47
12.01
38.61
42.12
Depreciation
-8.34
-9.61
-6.75
-12.13
Tax paid
-11.49
-9.85
-4.53
-3.22
Working capital
55.99
-28.02
-96.27
-33.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.49
-11.18
-17.36
-15.9
Op profit growth
-1,701.98
-77.18
-143.27
-54.45
EBIT growth
142.89
-65.52
-8.46
-30.43
Net profit growth
-866
-104.61
-15.66
-8.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
513.24
525.17
519.54
551.29
572.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
513.24
525.17
519.54
551.29
572.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.19
10.72
13.04
14.73
25.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P V Varaprasad
Executive Chairman
François-Charles Sirois
Independent Director
Sanjay Kapoor
Independent Director
Geeta Mathur
Independent Director
Paul Lamontagne
Managing Director & Group CEO
Sanja Baweja
Non Executive Director
Steven Fred Roberts
Reports by OnMobile Global Ltd
Summary
OnMobile Global Limited was incorporated as Onscan Technologies India Private Limited on September 27, 2000 by the Promoter OMSI, which was an incubated startup of Infosys Technologies Limited, to develop telecommunication software platforms and applications for the mobile telecommunications industry. Subsequently, to reflect business of the Company of wireless applications, the Company name was changed to OnMobile Asia Pacific Private Limited effective from April 10, 2001 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The name was further changed to OnMobile Global Limited and status of Company was changed to a Public Limited Company by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was granted to Company on August 21, 2007, by the RoC.OnMobile is Indias largest white labeled Value Added Services (VAS) Company for Mobile, Landline and Media Service Providers headquartered in Bangalore, India. Presently, Company is engaged in providing value added services such as Ringback Tones, Digital Content Store and Infotainment. OnMobile is the global leader in Ringback Tones. Digital Content Store is a one-stop mobile destination for discovering digital content like videos, games, music and images. Infotainment oers music, contest, news and sports to consumers over the mobile.In November 2001, OnMobile obtained the first customer for telecom VAS. The Company had launched its multi-model voice portal platform and applications in July of the year 2002. Af
The OnMobile Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OnMobile Global Ltd is ₹730.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OnMobile Global Ltd is 250.69 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OnMobile Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OnMobile Global Ltd is ₹59.55 and ₹124 as of 06 Jan ‘25
OnMobile Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.54%, 3 Years at -11.59%, 1 Year at -32.89%, 6 Month at 0.61%, 3 Month at -8.79% and 1 Month at -7.52%.
