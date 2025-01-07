Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
194.68
203.84
229.52
277.76
yoy growth (%)
-4.49
-11.18
-17.36
-15.9
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-91.74
-96.32
-112.71
-130.66
As % of sales
47.12
47.25
49.11
47.04
Other costs
-79.48
-108.97
-123.21
-132.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.82
53.46
53.68
47.61
Operating profit
23.45
-1.46
-6.41
14.83
OPM
12.04
-0.71
-2.79
5.33
Depreciation
-8.34
-9.61
-6.75
-12.13
Interest expense
-0.89
-1.31
-0.04
-0.1
Other income
17.25
24.4
51.82
39.53
Profit before tax
31.47
12.01
38.61
42.12
Taxes
-11.49
-9.85
-4.53
-3.22
Tax rate
-36.52
-82.05
-11.75
-7.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.97
2.15
34.07
38.89
Exceptional items
-8.37
-3.67
-1.27
0
Net profit
11.6
-1.51
32.8
38.89
yoy growth (%)
-866
-104.61
-15.66
-8.75
NPM
5.96
-0.74
14.29
14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.