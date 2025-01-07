iifl-logo-icon 1
OnMobile Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70.93
(3.20%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

194.68

203.84

229.52

277.76

yoy growth (%)

-4.49

-11.18

-17.36

-15.9

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-91.74

-96.32

-112.71

-130.66

As % of sales

47.12

47.25

49.11

47.04

Other costs

-79.48

-108.97

-123.21

-132.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.82

53.46

53.68

47.61

Operating profit

23.45

-1.46

-6.41

14.83

OPM

12.04

-0.71

-2.79

5.33

Depreciation

-8.34

-9.61

-6.75

-12.13

Interest expense

-0.89

-1.31

-0.04

-0.1

Other income

17.25

24.4

51.82

39.53

Profit before tax

31.47

12.01

38.61

42.12

Taxes

-11.49

-9.85

-4.53

-3.22

Tax rate

-36.52

-82.05

-11.75

-7.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.97

2.15

34.07

38.89

Exceptional items

-8.37

-3.67

-1.27

0

Net profit

11.6

-1.51

32.8

38.89

yoy growth (%)

-866

-104.61

-15.66

-8.75

NPM

5.96

-0.74

14.29

14

