OnMobile Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31.47
12.01
38.61
42.12
Depreciation
-8.34
-9.61
-6.75
-12.13
Tax paid
-11.49
-9.85
-4.53
-3.22
Working capital
55.99
-28.02
-96.27
-33.13
Other operating items
Operating
67.62
-35.48
-68.94
-6.36
Capital expenditure
-23.65
-3.21
-24.89
2.88
Free cash flow
43.97
-38.69
-93.83
-3.47
Equity raised
1,186.41
1,225.1
1,193.04
1,156.68
Investing
-48.47
-12.14
238.64
27.3
Financing
20.59
13.29
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
15.83
Net in cash
1,202.5
1,187.56
1,337.85
1,196.35
