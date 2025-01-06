iifl-logo-icon 1
OnMobile Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.73
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

OnMobile Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31.47

12.01

38.61

42.12

Depreciation

-8.34

-9.61

-6.75

-12.13

Tax paid

-11.49

-9.85

-4.53

-3.22

Working capital

55.99

-28.02

-96.27

-33.13

Other operating items

Operating

67.62

-35.48

-68.94

-6.36

Capital expenditure

-23.65

-3.21

-24.89

2.88

Free cash flow

43.97

-38.69

-93.83

-3.47

Equity raised

1,186.41

1,225.1

1,193.04

1,156.68

Investing

-48.47

-12.14

238.64

27.3

Financing

20.59

13.29

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

15.83

Net in cash

1,202.5

1,187.56

1,337.85

1,196.35

