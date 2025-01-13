OnMobile Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.21
106.02
105.6
104.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
601.36
602.51
617.88
596.93
Net Worth
707.57
708.53
723.48
701.43
Minority Interest
Debt
16.35
12.86
6.17
7.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.63
0.29
0.78
0
Total Liabilities
725.55
721.68
730.43
708.73
Fixed Assets
19.06
24.64
19.25
18.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
363.12
363.65
394.52
399.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
50.54
50.24
48.5
55.22
Networking Capital
286.31
246.66
224.83
177.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
116.12
49.11
47.62
34.8
Debtor Days
65.24
Other Current Assets
243.08
306.11
288.68
258.09
Sundry Creditors
-55.15
-75.58
-74.88
-74.13
Creditor Days
138.98
Other Current Liabilities
-17.74
-32.98
-36.59
-40.84
Cash
6.54
36.5
43.32
57.49
Total Assets
725.57
721.69
730.42
708.73
