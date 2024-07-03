iifl-logo-icon 1
OnMobile Global Ltd Quarterly Results

70.93
(3.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

129.3

123.5

122.68

119.73

133.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

129.3

123.5

122.68

119.73

133.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.57

0.22

3.47

4.42

8.18

Total Income

130.87

123.71

126.15

124.15

141.95

Total Expenditure

132.1

128.15

120.03

119.57

125.85

PBIDT

-1.23

-4.44

6.12

4.58

16.1

Interest

1.52

1.29

1.75

1.26

1.05

PBDT

-2.75

-5.73

4.37

3.32

15.06

Depreciation

8.1

8.03

2.67

2.81

2.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.92

1.46

1.88

2.77

0.41

Deferred Tax

-0.67

0.08

0.51

0.13

3.24

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.1

-15.29

-0.68

-2.39

8.54

Minority Interest After NP

-0.26

0.02

-0.09

0.13

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.84

-15.32

-0.59

-2.53

8.52

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.81

-3.44

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.03

-11.88

-0.59

-2.53

8.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.13

-1.44

-0.07

-0.23

0.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

111.43

106.32

106.21

106.21

106.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.95

-3.59

4.98

3.82

12.03

PBDTM(%)

-2.12

-4.63

3.56

2.77

11.25

PATM(%)

-9.35

-12.38

-0.55

-1.99

6.38

