OnMobile Global Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
129.3
123.5
122.68
119.73
133.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
129.3
123.5
122.68
119.73
133.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.57
0.22
3.47
4.42
8.18
Total Income
130.87
123.71
126.15
124.15
141.95
Total Expenditure
132.1
128.15
120.03
119.57
125.85
PBIDT
-1.23
-4.44
6.12
4.58
16.1
Interest
1.52
1.29
1.75
1.26
1.05
PBDT
-2.75
-5.73
4.37
3.32
15.06
Depreciation
8.1
8.03
2.67
2.81
2.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.92
1.46
1.88
2.77
0.41
Deferred Tax
-0.67
0.08
0.51
0.13
3.24
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.1
-15.29
-0.68
-2.39
8.54
Minority Interest After NP
-0.26
0.02
-0.09
0.13
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.84
-15.32
-0.59
-2.53
8.52
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.81
-3.44
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.03
-11.88
-0.59
-2.53
8.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.13
-1.44
-0.07
-0.23
0.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.43
106.32
106.21
106.21
106.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.95
-3.59
4.98
3.82
12.03
PBDTM(%)
-2.12
-4.63
3.56
2.77
11.25
PATM(%)
-9.35
-12.38
-0.55
-1.99
6.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.