Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Onmobile Global Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible securities of the Company in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate through one or more public and/or private offerings including by way of preferential issue further public offer rights issue qualified institutions placement and or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. This intimation is being given in compliance with the provisions of Regulations 29(1)(d) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In furtherance to our intimation dated 25th November, 2024 and in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e., 29th November, 2024 have, inter- alia, approved the proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of ? 10 each of the Company (Equity Shares) or any other eligible securities or any combination thereof (hereinafter referred to as Securities), for an aggregate amount not exceeding ? 300 Crore (Rupees Three Hundred Crore only) by way of a preferential issue, further public offer, qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other permissible mode or through a combination thereof, in one or more tranches, in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Onmobile Global Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) as per IND-AS for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of OnMobile Global Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024 in Bangalore, through Zoom Video conference, has inter alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, considered and approved the unaudited financial results as per IND-AS for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the limited review report of the Auditors is enclosed herewith. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 08.00 p.m IST and concluded at 10:30 p.m IST (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Onmobile Global Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting (FY 2024-25/3) of Board of Directors of OnMobile Global Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 at the registered office of the Company through Zoom Video Conference to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) as per IND-AS for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of OnMobile Global Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Bangalore, through Zoom Video conference, has inter alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, considered and approved the unaudited financial results as per IND-AS for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the limited review report of the Auditors is enclosed herewith. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5.00 p.m IST and concluded at 8.10 p.m IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

Onmobile Global Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting (FY2024-25/1) of the Board of Directors of OnMobile Global Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort Dubai to consider and approve inter alia the audited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) as per IND-AS for the year ended March 31 2024 amongst other matters. This is with reference to our letter dated April 27, 2024 informing about the Board meeting scheduled on May 14, 2024 The Board of Directors of OnMobile Global Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Thursday May 14, 2024 at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Dubai, has inter alia pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 201, considered and approved the audited Financial Results as per INDAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) as per INDAS along with Auditors report is enclosed herewith. We would like to state that B S R & Co. LLP, statutory auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with Unmodified Opinion on the Statement. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.15 p.m. IST on May 14, 2024 and concluded at 03.00 p.m IST on May 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has, vide circular resolution dated May 03, 2024, appointed Shimi Shah (DIN: 10590868) as Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. May 03, 2024, for the term of 5 years subject to approval of the shareholders of the Annual General Meeting/ through postal ballot process. Further, Shimi Shah has affirmed that she is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority as per circular dated June 20, 2018. The required details pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations are annexed herewith Please take the same on record.

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board in its meeting held today, March 06, 2024 has appointed Francois Charles Sirois, Executive Chairman as Chief Executive Officer and re-designated as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from March 07, 2024. Sanjay Baweja resigned from the role of Global Chief Executive Officer and Managing Directo of the Company and accordingly resigned from the office of directorship of the Company and its subsidiaries with effect from March 06, 202, due to personal reasons and Obligations. The company places on record its appreciation for the services rendered by him and for his contributions to the company. The press release in this regard titled Onmobile Global Announces Change in Leadership is enclosed.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024

Onmobile Global Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting (FY2023-24/4) of the Board of Directors of OnMobile Global Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday February 9 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Tower #1 94/1C &94/2 Veerasandra Village Attibele Hobli Anekal Taluk Electronic City Phase-1 Bangalore- 560100 through Zoom Video Conference to consider and approve inter alia the un-audited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) as per IND-AS for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Conference Call Invite: In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 management will participate in the conference call to discuss the Companys performance on Saturday February 10 2024 at 4.00 p.m. IST. Details of the call will be published on the Companys website in due course. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 08/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 08/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) The Board of Directors of Onmobile Global Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Bangalore, through Zoom Video Conference, has inter alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, considered and approved the unaudited financial results as per IND-AS for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the unaudited financial results( Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors is enclosed herewith. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 19:30 p.m. IST and concluded at 22:30 p.m. IST . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024