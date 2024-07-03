OnMobile Global Ltd Summary

OnMobile Global Limited was incorporated as Onscan Technologies India Private Limited on September 27, 2000 by the Promoter OMSI, which was an incubated startup of Infosys Technologies Limited, to develop telecommunication software platforms and applications for the mobile telecommunications industry. Subsequently, to reflect business of the Company of wireless applications, the Company name was changed to OnMobile Asia Pacific Private Limited effective from April 10, 2001 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The name was further changed to OnMobile Global Limited and status of Company was changed to a Public Limited Company by a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was granted to Company on August 21, 2007, by the RoC.OnMobile is Indias largest white labeled Value Added Services (VAS) Company for Mobile, Landline and Media Service Providers headquartered in Bangalore, India. Presently, Company is engaged in providing value added services such as Ringback Tones, Digital Content Store and Infotainment. OnMobile is the global leader in Ringback Tones. Digital Content Store is a one-stop mobile destination for discovering digital content like videos, games, music and images. Infotainment oers music, contest, news and sports to consumers over the mobile.In November 2001, OnMobile obtained the first customer for telecom VAS. The Company had launched its multi-model voice portal platform and applications in July of the year 2002. After a year, in 2003, the OnMobile secured three more customers in the telecom sector for speech driven products. During the year 2004, the company had launched numerous products and services, it debuted multi-model service offerings such as Music Jukebox, Karaoke and reserve action. Ringback tone application also came to existence. In the identical year of 2004, OnMobile had launched its services for telecom service providers in public sector and also to first international telecom service customer. During the year 2005, the company had launched M-commerce services in India (railway ticketing) and also launched services with first media customer. OnMobile had acquired ITfinity and their On Device Portal services and products in the year of 2006. In July of the year 2007, the company awarded Top VAS Company of India for fiscal 2007 as per the V&D 100 survey. During September of the same year 2007, OnMobile had acquired 100% share capital of the Vox Mobili SA. The Company tapped capital markets in January, 2008 with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 10,900,545 Equity Shares. In April 2008, OnMobile had completed the largest global deployment of Nuance speech solutions for telecom value-added services. During year 2009-10, the Company launched OnMobile Churn Management product, in one of its leading operators in India for RBT; launched Reverse RBT, through which the Company is offering users the experience to listen to their own choice of music - from Hollywood, regional, international, as well as jokes, news, etc; launched the next version of the OnMobile Corporate RBT product.In 2010-11, OnMobile acquired the leading 3G video technology and mobile solutions by Silicon Valley based Dilithium Networks Inc.During 2011-12, Company launched the OnMobile OnCloud - a SaaS based platform for converged Content, Communications and Mobile Commerce applications offering a social community layer to existing and new VAS services. RBT was launched on a SaaS model in Telefonica, Spain; RBT services were also launched in one of the leading operators in Southern Africa. OnMobile OnCloud suite of services were deployed in the African continent allowing RBT, M-Radio, Phone Backup, Phonebook and 3G based community services like video casting to be launched with unprecedented service velocity; launched a new suite of mobile services including four new products consisting of OnCall Video, OnCall Voice Presence, OnCloud Locker and OnCloud Secure; RBT and M-Radio services were launched in one of the leading operators in a large African country replacing the incumbent RBT Service Provider. In 2012-13, OnMobile launched a new music product - The Full Track Music Store; GreatBuyz was developed to bring paid and free deals to mobile phone as an aggregation service; OnMobile Cloud Platform (version 8) was released with new modules and additional features. During 2013-14, the Company acquired the business assets and liabilities of Livewire Mobile, a leading provider of end-to-end managed mobile entertainment solutions for network operators and consumer device manufacturers. In 2014-15, it signed a deal of five years with Robi to deploy various Ringback Tone and Interactive Voice Response solutions; the Company became the exclusive Caller Ringback Tone partner (RBT) for Tata Teleservices (Tata) in India; deployed its signature Ringback Tone product in Brazil. The Company divested its French subsidiary Voxmobili S.A to Synchronoss Technologies Inc. as per the Share Purchase Agreement with Synchronoss Technologies signed in May 2014 and hence Voxmobili SA ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. OnMobile Latam Holding S.L. was incorporated in Spain as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2015. It set up a new branch office in Guinea Conkary.In 2016, OnMobile launched High-Definition (HD) Ringback Tones for 4G Voice (Voice over LTE) customers and a new application called Identity for Vodafone Spain. The Company launched Ringback Tone Services with one of the biggest operators in Italy. It crossed a remarkable milestone of 10 million ringback tone service with a leading mobile operator in Bangladesh. It created a cloud based solution for seamless identification and secure billing of WiFi users on digital stores.OnMobile began FY 2018-19 with the launch of ONMO Games, changing the rules on how games are played on mobile phones and tablets. It has acquired Appland AB, a Swedish company in October, 2018 through OnMobile Europe BV, subsidiary of the Company. During year 2018-19, Appland AB, a company incorporated in Sweden was acquired on October 11, 2018. During year 2021-22, Company incorporated a subsidiary, OnMobile South Africa Technologies (PTY) Ltd in South Africa on November 29, 2021. Further, on August 1, 2021, OnMobile Global Solutions Canada Limited acquired 100% stake in 9447-9029 Quebec Inc. Thereby, Technologies Rob0 Inc. which was a subsidiary of 9447-9029 Quebec Inc. became the step down subsidiary of OnMobile Global Solutions Canada Limited. The Company thereafter, launched many new premium services like NBA Pass League, Blackpills, TVPlayer, Cuore Xtra, etc. to cater to customers better. On 1st April 2024, 9447-9029 Quebec Inc. a subsidiary of OnMobile Global Limited merged with Technologies Rob0 Inc. another subsidiary of the Company.