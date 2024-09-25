iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

OnMobile Global Ltd AGM

65.37
(3.58%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:14 PM

OnMobile Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
AGM 25/09/2024 The 24th Annual General Meeting of members of OnMobile Global Limited was held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) pursuant to circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. In this regard, Proceedings of the 24th AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 is enclosed in the announcement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) With reference to the above, we hereby enclose the voting results referring to the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The details of each of the agenda items, mode of voting and report of scrutinizer for Remote E-Voting/ E-Voting during the AGM are attached below. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

OnMobile Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR OnMobile Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.