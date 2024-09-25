AGM 25/09/2024 The 24th Annual General Meeting of members of OnMobile Global Limited was held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) pursuant to circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. In this regard, Proceedings of the 24th AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 is enclosed in the announcement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) With reference to the above, we hereby enclose the voting results referring to the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The details of each of the agenda items, mode of voting and report of scrutinizer for Remote E-Voting/ E-Voting during the AGM are attached below. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)