Summary

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) is a leading player in digital connectivity and communication solutions market for business enterprises. The Company provides various wireline voice, data, Cloud & Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers. Their voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem. The Company offers its services under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).The Company provides its range of products and services to about 0.8 Million wireline and wireless subscribers in Maharashtra (including Goa) through its telephone exchanges located at Turbhe (Navi Mumbai), Nariman Point (Mumbai), Andheri (Mumbai), Pune, Nasik, Panjim, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. The Company focuses on providing various wireline voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions to enterprise customers. Its voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem.Tata TeleServices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) was incorporated on March 13, 1995. TTML (Formerly known as Hughes Telecom (India) Limited) is a ISO 9001:2000 company engaged in telecommunication service and licensed to provide services in Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa. Its services consist of Basic Services, Cellular Services and Internet Telephony with Web Conferencing Services, it covers both wireless and wireline services. TTML emerged as the market leader in Fixed Wireless Phones (FWP) services in Maharashtra circle. During J

