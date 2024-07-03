Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹79.4
Prev. Close₹79.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,328.98
Day's High₹79.41
Day's Low₹73.2
52 Week's High₹111.4
52 Week's Low₹65.05
Book Value₹-137.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,489.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8,916.64
7,887.53
6,962.95
6,089.37
Preference Capital
0
1,782.3
0
1,764.35
Reserves
-28,169.59
-26,942.06
-25,795.43
-24,580.25
Net Worth
-19,252.95
-17,272.23
-18,832.48
-16,726.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,093.8
1,043.66
1,077.74
1,868.51
yoy growth (%)
4.8
-3.16
-42.32
-30.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.31
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.12
Employee costs
-55.04
-49.37
-59.12
-103
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1,215
-1,216.88
-1,283.83
-1,900.32
Depreciation
-160.21
-168.73
-194.98
-532.91
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
99.27
1,470.61
-348.68
-309.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.8
-3.16
-42.32
-30.87
Op profit growth
-4.34
15.93
567.35
-89.03
EBIT growth
-5.78
31.77
-178.84
187.18
Net profit growth
-39.14
-46.24
-62.26
317.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
2,265.59
2,098.27
1,945.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,265.59
2,098.27
1,945.84
Other Operating Income
37.45
179.5
100.12
Other Income
888.01
31.67
12.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,588.45
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,485.85
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
7.88
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,691.2
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
74.12
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Hiroo Mirchandani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vrushali Dhamnaskar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ankur Verma
Independent Director
Narendra Damodar Jadhav
Independent Director
Kumar Ramanathan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan
Managing Director
Harjit Singh
Reports by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
Summary
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) is a leading player in digital connectivity and communication solutions market for business enterprises. The Company provides various wireline voice, data, Cloud & Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers. Their voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem. The Company offers its services under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).The Company provides its range of products and services to about 0.8 Million wireline and wireless subscribers in Maharashtra (including Goa) through its telephone exchanges located at Turbhe (Navi Mumbai), Nariman Point (Mumbai), Andheri (Mumbai), Pune, Nasik, Panjim, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. The Company focuses on providing various wireline voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions to enterprise customers. Its voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem.Tata TeleServices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) was incorporated on March 13, 1995. TTML (Formerly known as Hughes Telecom (India) Limited) is a ISO 9001:2000 company engaged in telecommunication service and licensed to provide services in Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa. Its services consist of Basic Services, Cellular Services and Internet Telephony with Web Conferencing Services, it covers both wireless and wireline services. TTML emerged as the market leader in Fixed Wireless Phones (FWP) services in Maharashtra circle. During J
The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd is ₹14489.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd is 0 and -0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd is ₹65.05 and ₹111.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.20%, 3 Years at -28.43%, 1 Year at -12.44%, 6 Month at 3.67%, 3 Month at -2.26% and 1 Month at -1.28%.
