iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Share Price

74.12
(-6.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.4
  • Day's High79.41
  • 52 Wk High111.4
  • Prev. Close79.42
  • Day's Low73.2
  • 52 Wk Low 65.05
  • Turnover (lac)5,328.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-137.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,489.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

79.4

Prev. Close

79.42

Turnover(Lac.)

5,328.98

Day's High

79.41

Day's Low

73.2

52 Week's High

111.4

52 Week's Low

65.05

Book Value

-137.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,489.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.35%

Non-Promoter- 2.48%

Institutions: 2.48%

Non-Institutions: 23.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8,916.64

7,887.53

6,962.95

6,089.37

Preference Capital

0

1,782.3

0

1,764.35

Reserves

-28,169.59

-26,942.06

-25,795.43

-24,580.25

Net Worth

-19,252.95

-17,272.23

-18,832.48

-16,726.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,093.8

1,043.66

1,077.74

1,868.51

yoy growth (%)

4.8

-3.16

-42.32

-30.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.31

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.12

Employee costs

-55.04

-49.37

-59.12

-103

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1,215

-1,216.88

-1,283.83

-1,900.32

Depreciation

-160.21

-168.73

-194.98

-532.91

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

99.27

1,470.61

-348.68

-309.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.8

-3.16

-42.32

-30.87

Op profit growth

-4.34

15.93

567.35

-89.03

EBIT growth

-5.78

31.77

-178.84

187.18

Net profit growth

-39.14

-46.24

-62.26

317.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

2,265.59

2,098.27

1,945.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,265.59

2,098.27

1,945.84

Other Operating Income

37.45

179.5

100.12

Other Income

888.01

31.67

12.07

View Annually Results

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,588.45

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,485.85

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

7.88

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,691.2

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

74.12

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Hiroo Mirchandani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vrushali Dhamnaskar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ankur Verma

Independent Director

Narendra Damodar Jadhav

Independent Director

Kumar Ramanathan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan

Managing Director

Harjit Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

Summary

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) is a leading player in digital connectivity and communication solutions market for business enterprises. The Company provides various wireline voice, data, Cloud & Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers. Their voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem. The Company offers its services under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).The Company provides its range of products and services to about 0.8 Million wireline and wireless subscribers in Maharashtra (including Goa) through its telephone exchanges located at Turbhe (Navi Mumbai), Nariman Point (Mumbai), Andheri (Mumbai), Pune, Nasik, Panjim, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. The Company focuses on providing various wireline voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions to enterprise customers. Its voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem.Tata TeleServices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) was incorporated on March 13, 1995. TTML (Formerly known as Hughes Telecom (India) Limited) is a ISO 9001:2000 company engaged in telecommunication service and licensed to provide services in Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa. Its services consist of Basic Services, Cellular Services and Internet Telephony with Web Conferencing Services, it covers both wireless and wireline services. TTML emerged as the market leader in Fixed Wireless Phones (FWP) services in Maharashtra circle. During J
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd share price today?

The Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹74.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd is ₹14489.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd is 0 and -0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd is ₹65.05 and ₹111.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd?

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.20%, 3 Years at -28.43%, 1 Year at -12.44%, 6 Month at 3.67%, 3 Month at -2.26% and 1 Month at -1.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.36 %
Institutions - 2.48 %
Public - 23.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.