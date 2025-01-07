Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,093.8
1,043.66
1,077.74
1,868.51
yoy growth (%)
4.8
-3.16
-42.32
-30.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.31
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.12
Employee costs
-55.04
-49.37
-59.12
-103
As % of sales
5.03
4.73
5.48
5.51
Other costs
-571.13
-505.4
-596.92
-1,700.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.21
48.42
55.38
90.98
Operating profit
467.63
488.89
421.7
63.19
OPM
42.75
46.84
39.12
3.38
Depreciation
-160.21
-168.73
-194.98
-532.91
Interest expense
-1,539.34
-1,561.14
-1,545.07
-1,568.97
Other income
16.92
24.1
34.52
138.37
Profit before tax
-1,215
-1,216.88
-1,283.83
-1,900.32
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,215
-1,216.88
-1,283.83
-1,900.32
Exceptional items
0
-779.81
-2,430.28
-7,941.67
Net profit
-1,215
-1,996.69
-3,714.11
-9,841.99
yoy growth (%)
-39.14
-46.24
-62.26
317.65
NPM
-111.08
-191.31
-344.62
-526.72
