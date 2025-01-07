iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

75.45
(1.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,093.8

1,043.66

1,077.74

1,868.51

yoy growth (%)

4.8

-3.16

-42.32

-30.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.31

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.12

Employee costs

-55.04

-49.37

-59.12

-103

As % of sales

5.03

4.73

5.48

5.51

Other costs

-571.13

-505.4

-596.92

-1,700.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.21

48.42

55.38

90.98

Operating profit

467.63

488.89

421.7

63.19

OPM

42.75

46.84

39.12

3.38

Depreciation

-160.21

-168.73

-194.98

-532.91

Interest expense

-1,539.34

-1,561.14

-1,545.07

-1,568.97

Other income

16.92

24.1

34.52

138.37

Profit before tax

-1,215

-1,216.88

-1,283.83

-1,900.32

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,215

-1,216.88

-1,283.83

-1,900.32

Exceptional items

0

-779.81

-2,430.28

-7,941.67

Net profit

-1,215

-1,996.69

-3,714.11

-9,841.99

yoy growth (%)

-39.14

-46.24

-62.26

317.65

NPM

-111.08

-191.31

-344.62

-526.72

Tata Tele. Mah. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.