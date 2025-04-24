iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

24 Apr 2025 , 01:01 PM

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) posted a reduced net loss of ₹306.42 crore for the Q4 FY 2024–25, recording a marginal improvement from a loss of ₹309.34 crore in the same quarter last year.

Though there was a fall in quarterly losses, TTML’s operating revenue fell by 5%, coming down to ₹308.27 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹323.29 crore in Q4 FY24. For the entire fiscal year ended March 2025, TTML posted a higher annual net loss of ₹1,276.78 crore, compared to a loss of ₹1,227.53 crore in FY24.

The company, however, saw a 9.7% year-on-year growth in its annual operating revenue, which increased to ₹1,308.04 crore in FY25 from ₹1,191.65 crore in FY24, reflecting a improving trend in topline performance.

TTML’s Managing Director, Harjit Singh, mentioned in the firm’s financial statement that the company had moved a curative petition to the Supreme Court against the review order dated January 16, 2020, on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The petition was to seek relief on the imposition of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty on AGR dues, but it was rejected by the top court on August 30, 2024.

Previously, on August 22, 2021, TTML and Tata Teleservices had together submitted a review application against the Supreme Court’s initial AGR verdict, which was later dismissed on January 28, 2025, according to regulatory filings. The ongoing AGR case remains a monetary strain for TTML, affecting the company’s overall financial rehabilitation even as operational revenue has shown modest improvements.

Related Tags

  • Q4 profit news
  • Q4 result
  • Tata Teleservices
  • Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
  • Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|09:39 PM
Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|09:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:38 PM
Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:21 PM
Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:01 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.