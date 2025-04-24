Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) posted a reduced net loss of ₹306.42 crore for the Q4 FY 2024–25, recording a marginal improvement from a loss of ₹309.34 crore in the same quarter last year.

Though there was a fall in quarterly losses, TTML’s operating revenue fell by 5%, coming down to ₹308.27 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹323.29 crore in Q4 FY24. For the entire fiscal year ended March 2025, TTML posted a higher annual net loss of ₹1,276.78 crore, compared to a loss of ₹1,227.53 crore in FY24.

The company, however, saw a 9.7% year-on-year growth in its annual operating revenue, which increased to ₹1,308.04 crore in FY25 from ₹1,191.65 crore in FY24, reflecting a improving trend in topline performance.

TTML’s Managing Director, Harjit Singh, mentioned in the firm’s financial statement that the company had moved a curative petition to the Supreme Court against the review order dated January 16, 2020, on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The petition was to seek relief on the imposition of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty on AGR dues, but it was rejected by the top court on August 30, 2024.

Previously, on August 22, 2021, TTML and Tata Teleservices had together submitted a review application against the Supreme Court’s initial AGR verdict, which was later dismissed on January 28, 2025, according to regulatory filings. The ongoing AGR case remains a monetary strain for TTML, affecting the company’s overall financial rehabilitation even as operational revenue has shown modest improvements.