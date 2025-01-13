iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Balance Sheet

68.11
(-1.94%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8,916.64

7,887.53

6,962.95

6,089.37

Preference Capital

0

1,782.3

0

1,764.35

Reserves

-28,169.59

-26,942.06

-25,795.43

-24,580.25

Net Worth

-19,252.95

-17,272.23

-18,832.48

-16,726.53

Minority Interest

Debt

20,047.16

18,086.24

19,793.83

17,589.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

794.2

814

961.34

863.43

Fixed Assets

847.35

774.84

807.26

859.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

34.35

66.41

100.5

70.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-119.98

-41.5

36.57

-109.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

155.89

109.69

121.24

78.22

Debtor Days

40.45

27.35

Other Current Assets

236.91

245.54

318.51

458.14

Sundry Creditors

-294.79

-225.4

-241

-267.97

Creditor Days

80.42

93.71

Other Current Liabilities

-217.99

-171.33

-162.18

-377.9

Cash

32.49

14.26

17.02

43.29

Total Assets

794.21

814.01

961.35

863.43

Tata Tele. Mah. : related Articles

No Record Found

