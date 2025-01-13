Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8,916.64
7,887.53
6,962.95
6,089.37
Preference Capital
0
1,782.3
0
1,764.35
Reserves
-28,169.59
-26,942.06
-25,795.43
-24,580.25
Net Worth
-19,252.95
-17,272.23
-18,832.48
-16,726.53
Minority Interest
Debt
20,047.16
18,086.24
19,793.83
17,589.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
794.2
814
961.34
863.43
Fixed Assets
847.35
774.84
807.26
859.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.35
66.41
100.5
70.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-119.98
-41.5
36.57
-109.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
155.89
109.69
121.24
78.22
Debtor Days
40.45
27.35
Other Current Assets
236.91
245.54
318.51
458.14
Sundry Creditors
-294.79
-225.4
-241
-267.97
Creditor Days
80.42
93.71
Other Current Liabilities
-217.99
-171.33
-162.18
-377.9
Cash
32.49
14.26
17.02
43.29
Total Assets
794.21
814.01
961.35
863.43
