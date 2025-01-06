iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

74.12
(-6.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Tata Tele. Mah. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1,215

-1,216.88

-1,283.83

-1,900.32

Depreciation

-160.21

-168.73

-194.98

-532.91

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

99.27

1,470.61

-348.68

-309.34

Other operating items

Operating

-1,275.94

84.99

-1,827.49

-2,742.57

Capital expenditure

-28.82

73.34

153.23

-10,123.61

Free cash flow

-1,304.77

158.34

-1,674.26

-12,866.18

Equity raised

-41,782.57

-36,118.86

-32,834.06

-15,135.86

Investing

30.27

70.23

-377.79

-301.83

Financing

33,395.35

32,100.21

27,524.62

16,480.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9,661.71

-3,790.07

-7,361.49

-11,823.82

