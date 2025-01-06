Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1,215
-1,216.88
-1,283.83
-1,900.32
Depreciation
-160.21
-168.73
-194.98
-532.91
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
99.27
1,470.61
-348.68
-309.34
Other operating items
Operating
-1,275.94
84.99
-1,827.49
-2,742.57
Capital expenditure
-28.82
73.34
153.23
-10,123.61
Free cash flow
-1,304.77
158.34
-1,674.26
-12,866.18
Equity raised
-41,782.57
-36,118.86
-32,834.06
-15,135.86
Investing
30.27
70.23
-377.79
-301.83
Financing
33,395.35
32,100.21
27,524.62
16,480.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9,661.71
-3,790.07
-7,361.49
-11,823.82
