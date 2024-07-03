Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
Gross Sales
1,124.43
973.84
976.84
969.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,124.43
973.84
976.84
969.01
Other Operating Income
98.64
80.87
53.96
46.16
Other Income
23.46
8.21
4.28
7.8
Total Income
1,246.53
1,062.92
1,035.08
1,022.97
Total Expenditure
929
783.95
751.08
706.9
PBIDT
317.53
278.97
284
316.07
Interest
174.31
176.19
137.32
168.36
PBDT
143.22
102.76
146.68
147.71
Depreciation
310.83
253.14
233.72
229.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-167.62
-150.38
-87.74
-82.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-167.62
-150.38
-87.74
-82.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-167.62
-150.38
-87.74
-82.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,897.2
1,897.19
1,897.19
1,897.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
42,26,75,535
42,26,75,520
42,20,74,185
65,18,51,136
Public Shareholding (%)
22.28
22.28
22.25
34.45
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
49,32,71,182
94,28,31,680
94,28,31,680
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
33.45
63.93
63.92
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
26
49.77
49.7
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
98,12,50,137
53,16,89,632
53,22,84,639
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
66.55
36.06
36.08
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
51.72
28.02
28.06
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.23
28.64
29.07
32.61
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-14.9
-15.44
-8.98
-8.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.