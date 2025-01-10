To the members of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a_airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive loss (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) speci_ed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have ful_lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most signi_cance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Accuracy of revenue recorded for telecommunication services given the complexity of the related IT systems Our audit procedures included controls testing and substantive procedures covering, in particular: (Refer notes 2.2(a), 2.2(b) and 26 to the financial statements.) The Companys revenue from telecommunication services is recorded through a complex automated information technology (IT) structure where the data is processed through multiple systems, which requires periodic reconciliation controls to ensure accuracy. • Understanding and evaluating the relevant IT systems and design of key controls including procedures on testing of IT general controls by involving auditors IT specialists. • Testing operating effectiveness of key controls over: a) Capturing and recording of revenue transactions; b) Authorization of rate changes and the input of this information to the billing systems; There is an inherent risk around the accuracy of revenue recorded given the complexity of billing, rating and other relevant support systems and the impact of changing pricing models to revenue recognition (tariff structures, discounts etc). Accordingly, we have determined this as a key audit matter. c) Accuracy of calculation of amounts billed to customers; • Testing the end-to-end reconciliation from rating and billing systems to the general ledger. We also performed procedures to test the computation of unearned income; • Performing tests on the accuracy of customer bill generation on a sample basis; Based on the above procedures performed, we have not identified any significant exceptions in the accuracy of telecommunication services revenue recognized during the year. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 2. Assessment of contingent liabilities and provisions for litigations Our audit procedures included the following: • Testing design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding litigation, regulatory and tax procedures and assessment of probable outflow; ( Refer notes 2.3(iv), 2.4(j), 9, 24, 33, 34, 35 and 44 on Companies accounting policies with regard to provision and contingent liabilities.) • Enquired with the relevant company personnel including the Companys tax and regulatory department heads to understand significant matters under litigation; The Company has a significant number of litigations related to regulatory, direct tax and indirect tax matters which are under dispute with various authorities as more fully described in Note 34 to the financial statements. • Obtaining and testing evidences to support the managements assessment and rationale for provisions made or disclosures of contingent liabilities including correspondence with external legal / tax consultants; The Company exercises significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes and the necessity of recognising a provision or disclosing the same as a contingent liability against the same. The managements assessment is supported by advice obtained from external legal / tax consultants. • Evaluating independence, objectivity and competence of the managements external tax/ legal consultants; • Reading external legal opinions obtained by management, where available; We considered this as a key audit matter as the eventual outcome of litigations is uncertain and the positions taken by the Management are based on the application of significant judgement and involves estimation. Any unexpected adverse outcomes could significantly impact the Companys financial performance and financial position. • Reviewing the minutes of Board of Directors meetings in respect of discussions relating to litigations / legal matters; • Considering external information sources such as media reports to identify potential legal actions, wherever applicable; • Obtaining confirmations, where appropriate, of relevant external legal consultants of the Company and enquiring with them on certain material litigation, as required; • Testing that the adjustments arising on account of reassessment in estimates during the year are either due to changes that occurred in the circumstances on which estimate was based or as a result of more information or more experience gained during the current year; • Assessing managements conclusions through understanding legal precedents in similar cases; • For direct and indirect tax litigations, involving auditors tax experts to understand the current status of tax litigations and evaluating changes in the disputes by reading external advice received by the Company; • Assessing the appropriateness of the disclosures made in financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we have not identified any significant exceptions relating to disclosure of contingent liabilities and accounting for provisions for litigations.

3. Assessment of Going Concern as a basis of accounting Our audit procedures included the following: • Obtaining management assessment of the appropriateness of going concern basis of accounting. (Refer notes 1.3 and 2.3(vii) to the financial statements.) The Company has significant accumulated losses and has incurred losses during the current and earlier years. The Companys net worth is fully eroded and the current liabilities exceed its current assets as at March 31, 2024. These conditions raise a doubt regarding the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. • Reading the minutes of Board of Director meetings for future business plans and their assessment on the Companys ability to meet its financial obligations in the foreseeable future. • Obtained cash flow forecast prepared by the Company for 12 months from the balance sheet date and evaluated appropriateness of the assumptions underlying the same. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter However, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in view of the financial support from the ultimate holding company and the managements plan to generate cash flows through operations which would enable the Company to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due. We considered this to be a key audit matter because managements assessment is largely dependent on the support letter obtained from its ultimate holding Company. • Assessed the actions taken by the management against the plans submitted during the previous years going concern assessment. • Verifying the support letter obtained by the Company from its ultimate holding company indicating that it will take necessary actions to organize for any shortfall in liquidity in Company that may arise to meet its financial obligations and timely repayment of debt during the period of 12 months from the balance sheet date. • Evaluation of the financial ability of the ultimate holding company to support the Company by reading its latest audited financial statements. • Verifying that the ultimate holding Company has supported the Company in the past when the need arose. • Assessing the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, the management assessment of going concern basis of accounting is appropriate.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in_=fluence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards speci_ed under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 9, 24, 33, 34, 35 and 44 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision as at March 31, 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts - Refer Note 24 and 45 to the financial statements. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 50

(v)(1) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 50(v)(2) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company uses a accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all transactions, except that the audit trail is not maintained for changes made by certain users with specific access and for direct data changes. Further, during the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in the accounting software. However, with respect to accounting software used for

(i) payroll records, the service organisation auditors report is available only for the period April 1 to December 31, 2023; and for

(ii) revenue and receivable records, the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level and accordingly the question of whether the audit trail operated throughout the year for all transactions or whether there was any instance of the audit trail feature been tampered with, does not arise.

15. The Company has not paid/ provided for managerial remuneration during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, reporting under section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable to the company.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Nitin Khatri Partner Membership Number: 110282 UDIN: 24110282BKGXRI1558

Place: Mumbai Date: April 25, 2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

Place: Mumbai Date: April 25, 2024

Nitin Khatri Partner Membership Number: 110282 UDIN: 24110282BKGXRI1558

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited on the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The terms of sanction do not stipulate _ling of quarterly returns or statements with such banks, and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company, does not arise. iii. (a) The Company has, during the year, made investments in 13 mutual funds. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, to companies / firms / Limited Liability Partnerships/ other parties, or stood guarantee, or provided security to companies / firms / Limited Liability Partnerships/ other parties.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3 (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f ) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its services. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii.

(a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, access, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer note 34(g) to the financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: i. (a)

(A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically Verifiedby the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically Verifiedby the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 3 on Property, Plant and Equipment and Note 4 on Right-of-use assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise. ii. (a) The Company is in the business of rendering services and, consequently, does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, duty of excise, value added tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( In Crores)# Period to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where the dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.18 2009-12 Adjudicating Authority (Service Tax) 36.14 2009-12 Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise Commissionerate, Belapur 1.39 2008-09 Commissioner (Appeals), Raigad 90.74 2007-19 Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai 55.95 2007-13 High Court of Bombay and Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai 120.80 2004-09 High Court of Bombay 2.58 2004-10 The Honble Supreme Court of India Good and Service Goods and 8.04 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax 1.71 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) 15.82 2017-18 High Court of Bombay The Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 Local Body Tax 3.88 2013-16 High Court of Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 34.41 2008-12 High Court of Bombay 0.62 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Maharashtra Municipal Property Property Tax 296.68 2003-20 Pune Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tax Board Act, 2011 8.37 2007-22 High Court of Bombay Indian Stamp Act Stamp Duty 7.76 2021-23 Collector of Stamps, Maharashtra Customs Act, 1962 Import Duty 0.01 2014-18 Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai

#Of the Above cases, total amount deposited in respect of Service Tax is 10.86 Crores, GST 0.36 Crores, Local Body Tax of 1.27 Crores and Property Tax is 3.01 Crores. viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f ) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offeror further public offer(including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) We have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) A report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be _led with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause. As explained by the management, there was a complaint in respect of which investigation is ongoing as on the date of our report and our consideration of the complaint having any bearing on our audit is based on the information furnished to us by the management. xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act. xiv.

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has seven CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of 132.21 Crores in the financial year and of 77.34 Crores in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3

(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company was not required to spend any amount during the year for Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135(5) and 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, there is no amount unspent as at March 31, 2024 and the reporting under clause 3

(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3

(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Nitin Khatri Partner Membership Number: 110282 UDIN: 24110282BKGXRI1558