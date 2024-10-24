iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Board Meeting

71.47
(2.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:57 PM

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please see attached financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please see attached intimation. Please see attached unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Audited Results Please see attached letter dated April 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial results of the Company - December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

