AGM 25/06/2024 Please find attached herewith the Notice and the Explanatory Statement of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 1100 Hours (IST). The 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 1100 hours (IST) via Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the 29th Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of the 29th AGM and other Statutory Reports for the FY 2023-2024, which is being sent only through electronic mode to the Members of the Company whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company, Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company or Depositories, in accordance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/P/2023/167 dated October 7, 2023, issued by SEBI. The 29th Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of the 29th AGM and other Statutory Reports for the FY 2023-2024 is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.tatatelebusiness.com/ttml-annualreport/. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Summary of the Proceedings and Voting Results alongwith the consolidated Scrutinizer Report of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)