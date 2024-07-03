Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Summary

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) is a leading player in digital connectivity and communication solutions market for business enterprises. The Company provides various wireline voice, data, Cloud & Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers. Their voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem. The Company offers its services under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).The Company provides its range of products and services to about 0.8 Million wireline and wireless subscribers in Maharashtra (including Goa) through its telephone exchanges located at Turbhe (Navi Mumbai), Nariman Point (Mumbai), Andheri (Mumbai), Pune, Nasik, Panjim, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. The Company focuses on providing various wireline voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions to enterprise customers. Its voice, data, Cloud & SaaS solutions serve to bind and connect the business ecosystem.Tata TeleServices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) was incorporated on March 13, 1995. TTML (Formerly known as Hughes Telecom (India) Limited) is a ISO 9001:2000 company engaged in telecommunication service and licensed to provide services in Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa. Its services consist of Basic Services, Cellular Services and Internet Telephony with Web Conferencing Services, it covers both wireless and wireline services. TTML emerged as the market leader in Fixed Wireless Phones (FWP) services in Maharashtra circle. During July-August03 company launched CDMA mobile and fixed wireless services in Rest of Maharashtra followed by Mumbai in very first its kind. During the year 2004-05, the Company repositioned its new two sub-brands namely The Walky and Walky Prepaid. The Walky covers fixed wireless services with enhanced features like high speed Internet without modem, SMS, CLI facility and voice mail. The Walky sub-brand has instantly become the most popular brand in its product segment and has helped the Company to garner about 70% share of the growth in the fixed wireless segment. The Walky Prepaid deals with Prepaid tariff plans. In September 2004, the Company embarked its another one entry into the Prepaid segment by launching Tata Indicom True Paid which offered 100% talk time (without rental). TTML concentrates not only in cities, also in rural areas, company introduced weekly prepaid and also launched Indicom 10(numbering Fixed wireless service) in rural Maharashtra. In the year 2007 TTML in collaboration with Samsung, has introduced the first dual SIM card wireless phone in India that will work with CDMA as well as the rival GSM technology which priced at Rs 11,999. The customer can able to sample the advantages of CDMA such as superior data services and eventually choose which service of the unique advantages of GSM. As of 2007, the Company offers services in 410 towns and also along the major national highways linking various towns in Maharashtra and Goa and plans to double this with help of the expansion of its coverage in the Maharashtra-Goa-Mumbai telecom circle by spend amount between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore and also decided to invest some Rs 300 crore to roll out its services in Assam and the North-East by April-May 2008 and it has already kicked off the groundwork in terms of tower site selection and initiated talks with operators such Bharti Airtel, BSNL and Reliance Communications for infrastructure sharing in these two circles and company received the letter of intent from the Centre to start operations. Customers of TTML have the facility of Pan-India Mobility, this is because of the major share holder Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL) which have license to offer the same service in 12 more telecom circles. As on March 2008 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has crossed the 5 million subscribers which is milestone for the company.In 2008-09, the Company launched products and services like Photon+, Power Launcher, Banking activities and BlackBerry-8830. During the year 2009-10, the Company increased its focus on CDMAs inherent data capabilities to offer high speed data services tosubscribers. It expanded wireline presence in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa, launched HSIA data cardsand allied products & services to become a one stop shop for all enterprise needs. It launched GSM services in August, 2009 under the brand Tata Docomo in 859 new towns in Maharashtra and Goa.During year 2011-12, the Company added 19 additional towns in Maharashtra circle to offer Photon Plus wireless broadband services. It expanded GSM wireless services to reach 898 towns in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. The Company has also entered intointernational bi-lateral agreements with more than 140 operators globally to offer seamless International roaming facility. It unlocked the bandwidth potential in its existing transmission network and offered transmission bandwidth to new operators.In 2012-13, the Company became one of the first service providers in India to launch SIP Trunk services, which is a scalable and a cost effective medium for voice connectivity, using IP technology. In another first, the Company launched Xpress VPN - a cost effective and secure way to connect remote and small offices of an Enterprise to VPN, using CDMA network.In 2014-15, the Company introduced the carry forward unused data feature in all its internet plans, to drive larger share of wallet withconsumers. The entire free airtime which was earlier bifurcated between Local and STD minutes was consolidated to a single bucket., which allowed the customer to make calls as per his/her requirement. An industry first device that combines the benefits of a Wi-Fi Data Card and a Battery Bank was launched under the Photon Wi-Fi Duo brand name. It also launched Photon 3G Wi-Fi Data Card during the year in Maharashtra service area. Instant talktime loan feature was also launched for the prepaid consumers during the year 2014-15. It introduced a host of innovative solutions such as Hosted IVR, Call register Services, mobile applications for Service Ticketing and Internet of Things (IOT)/M2M services such as Fleet Management and Automated Meter Reading (AMR) solutions. It also introduced high speed broadband services on copper which enabled residential customers to get access the internet at speeds upto 40 Mbps.During the year 2017-18, the Company formed an ICR arrangement with Airtel to extend the 2G/3G Coverage throughout Maharashtra & Goa and route traffic progressively from November, 2017. During the year, a rapid network growth was evident on the data segments. In order to meet the additional data capacity requirement, 300 3G sites were rolled out. It initiated the transition of wireless networkoperations to TCTSL (Tata Communications Transformation Services Limited) from in-house operations model, which was smoothly executed for Rest of Maharashtra circle without impacting network performance or customer experience. It enhanced network quality and coverage in priority areas through consolidation. During year 2020, the Company strengthened its suite of products and services involving Connectivity, Collaboration, IoT & Marketing Solutions. It launched Managed ILL (Internet Lease Line) which bundles complete bouquet of managed services like proactive monitoring, fault management, configuration management, policy management and reporting. It launched SIP Channel on Demand which gives flexibility to customers to easily upgrade their channels for running their short duration campaigns/projects. Smart VPN solution that combined various WAN connectivity solutions (wireless or wireline) to deliver an all-inclusive network connectivity solution to customers. Ultra LOLA 2.0: enabled Brokerage/Financial institutions to process market data in real time. Collaboration Solutions services that combined Web Conferencing Solutions, Hosted Interactive Voice Response (HIVR) and International Bridging Services (IBS) were launched to address the continuous shift in modern workplace, where employees expect more openness and flexibility in how they stay connected and allow the enterprises to improve their productivity and grow faster.The Scheme of Arrangement amongst Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) and Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL) and their respective shareholders and creditors for transfer of Consumer Mobile Business (CMB) of TTML to BAL became effective on July 1, 2019. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement and related agreements entered between the Company and Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL), assets and liabilities pertaining to CMB undertaking have been transferred to BAL.In 2022, the Company launched Smart Internet Leased Line which offers a bundle of ILL with cloud-based security and DIY interface.It launched Smartflo an advanced and ultra-flexible cloud communication suite with an integrated brand campaign across digital media. It launched a comprehensive suite of security solutions to ensure security while working remotely. It provided Hosted IVR solutions, Audio and Web conferencing solutions, and International Bridging Services which enabled seamless collaboration andcontinuity of business. The Company launched Do Big CXO Roundtable where it reached out to industry leaders to understand their perspective on business and digital transformation.As at March 31, 2022, Tata Teleservices Limited, the holding Company owns 48.30% of Companys equity shares and Tata Sons Private Limited (the Promoter), the ultimate holding Company owned 19.58% of the Companys equity share capital.During the year 2022-23, a cloud infrastructure portfolio was launched through partnership with Microsoft. A suite of workspace productivity tools launched in collaboration with Google; the Company launched a variety of value-added connectivity and Cloud & SaaS solutions; launched Orbit, an integrated suite of HR applications for employee life cycle management, from recruitment to retirals; launched COSMOS, a common platform for all online/offline learning activities; launched new performance management process COMPASS, a structured way of measuring and enhancing overall contributions through feedback, coaching and review of results.