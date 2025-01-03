Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Everest Industries Ltd
780.9
|-14.45
|-1.82
|1235.37
|71.88
Hil Ltd
2534.5
|22.10
|0.88
|1911.24
|46.35
Visaka Industries Ltd
90.37
|0.26
|0.29
|780.84
|0
Ramco Industries Ltd
273.25
|1.60
|0.59
|2372.06
|29.75
Sahyadri Industries Ltd
320.5
|8.05
|2.58
|350.83
|15.66
Star Ferro & Cement Ltd(Merged)
140
|0.40
|0.29
|3110.42
|0
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
103.5
|-0.75
|-0.72
|1465.31
|0
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
