SectorCement - Products
Open₹89.6
Prev. Close₹90.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.6
Day's High₹90.14
Day's Low₹87.01
52 Week's High₹177.95
52 Week's Low₹87.25
Book Value₹86.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)754.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.32
17.32
17.32
21.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
738.35
755.58
714.99
605.58
Net Worth
755.67
772.9
732.31
626.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,415.77
1,146.2
1,050.38
1,012.32
yoy growth (%)
23.51
9.12
3.75
5.38
Raw materials
-670.93
-523.97
-513.21
-493.91
As % of sales
47.38
45.71
48.86
48.79
Employee costs
-132.22
-120.12
-116.02
-92.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
160.77
149.25
57.11
101.63
Depreciation
-37.61
-39.99
-40.96
-34.83
Tax paid
-42.24
-38.61
-7.82
-35.08
Working capital
42.47
-42.65
73.61
9.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.51
9.12
3.75
5.38
Op profit growth
3.4
77.71
-27.49
28.14
EBIT growth
6.32
117.47
-37.84
34.99
Net profit growth
7.12
124.45
-25.93
55.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,526.59
1,653.43
1,415.81
1,146.54
1,050.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,526.59
1,653.43
1,415.81
1,146.54
1,050.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.75
10.53
9.86
8.59
6.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
273.25
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,534.5
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.5
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
780.9
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G Vivekanand
Managing Director
G Saroja Vivekanand
Joint Managing Director
G Vamsi Krishna
Independent Director
P Srikar Reddy
Whole Time Director & COO
J Pruthvidahar Rao
Independent Director
Gogineni Appnender Babu
Independent Director
Vanitha Datla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramakanth Kunapuli
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Visaka Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Visaka Asbestos Cement Products in June 18, 1981 by Dr. G. Vivekanand. The Other Group Companies are Visaka Cement Industry, Venus Tobacco Company and VST Natural Products. The Company is into the business of manufacture of cement fibre sheets (V-Boards), spinning yarn, fibre cement boards & panels, solar panels and synthetic blended yarn. The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad and has 13 manufacturing locations across India.The Company commenced the manufacture of cement asbestos sheets in 1985 with an annual capacity of 36,000 metric tonnes per annum and thereafter, diversified into manufacture of synthetic yarn in 1992. In May 95, VIL obtained ISO 9002, the Quality System Certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards for its textile division. In Nov95, VIL came out with a rights issue aggregating 289.59 lacs in Jan 1996. In the year 1997-98, Asbestos unit at Paramathi Velur in Tamil Nadu commenced commercial production.The Company commissioned V-Board business in May 2008, conveniently distant from its cement asbestos units. It got into the cement boards business in 2009 by commissioning its first unit in Miryalaguda, Telangana. It expanded building product mix to manufacture non asbestos fibre cement board and panels (flat products).The Sambalpur unit (100,000 TPA) was commissioned in 2011-12. During the year 2014-15, Visaka Thermal Power Limited (VTPL) ceased to be an associate Company of the Compa
The Visaka Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visaka Industries Ltd is ₹754.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Visaka Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visaka Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visaka Industries Ltd is ₹87.25 and ₹177.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Visaka Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.88%, 3 Years at -11.51%, 1 Year at 3.64%, 6 Month at -21.70%, 3 Month at -12.81% and 1 Month at -4.31%.
