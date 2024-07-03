iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visaka Industries Ltd Share Price

87.32
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.6
  • Day's High90.14
  • 52 Wk High177.95
  • Prev. Close90.37
  • Day's Low87.01
  • 52 Wk Low 87.25
  • Turnover (lac)79.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value86.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)754.49
  • Div. Yield0.55
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Visaka Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

89.6

Prev. Close

90.37

Turnover(Lac.)

79.6

Day's High

90.14

Day's Low

87.01

52 Week's High

177.95

52 Week's Low

87.25

Book Value

86.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

754.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.55

Visaka Industries Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

Visaka Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Visaka Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.41%

Non-Institutions: 51.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Visaka Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.32

17.32

17.32

21.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

738.35

755.58

714.99

605.58

Net Worth

755.67

772.9

732.31

626.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,415.77

1,146.2

1,050.38

1,012.32

yoy growth (%)

23.51

9.12

3.75

5.38

Raw materials

-670.93

-523.97

-513.21

-493.91

As % of sales

47.38

45.71

48.86

48.79

Employee costs

-132.22

-120.12

-116.02

-92.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

160.77

149.25

57.11

101.63

Depreciation

-37.61

-39.99

-40.96

-34.83

Tax paid

-42.24

-38.61

-7.82

-35.08

Working capital

42.47

-42.65

73.61

9.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.51

9.12

3.75

5.38

Op profit growth

3.4

77.71

-27.49

28.14

EBIT growth

6.32

117.47

-37.84

34.99

Net profit growth

7.12

124.45

-25.93

55.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,526.59

1,653.43

1,415.81

1,146.54

1,050.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,526.59

1,653.43

1,415.81

1,146.54

1,050.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.75

10.53

9.86

8.59

6.62

View Annually Results

Visaka Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

273.25

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,534.5

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.5

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

780.9

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Visaka Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G Vivekanand

Managing Director

G Saroja Vivekanand

Joint Managing Director

G Vamsi Krishna

Independent Director

P Srikar Reddy

Whole Time Director & COO

J Pruthvidahar Rao

Independent Director

Gogineni Appnender Babu

Independent Director

Vanitha Datla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramakanth Kunapuli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Visaka Industries Ltd

Summary

Visaka Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Visaka Asbestos Cement Products in June 18, 1981 by Dr. G. Vivekanand. The Other Group Companies are Visaka Cement Industry, Venus Tobacco Company and VST Natural Products. The Company is into the business of manufacture of cement fibre sheets (V-Boards), spinning yarn, fibre cement boards & panels, solar panels and synthetic blended yarn. The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad and has 13 manufacturing locations across India.The Company commenced the manufacture of cement asbestos sheets in 1985 with an annual capacity of 36,000 metric tonnes per annum and thereafter, diversified into manufacture of synthetic yarn in 1992. In May 95, VIL obtained ISO 9002, the Quality System Certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards for its textile division. In Nov95, VIL came out with a rights issue aggregating 289.59 lacs in Jan 1996. In the year 1997-98, Asbestos unit at Paramathi Velur in Tamil Nadu commenced commercial production.The Company commissioned V-Board business in May 2008, conveniently distant from its cement asbestos units. It got into the cement boards business in 2009 by commissioning its first unit in Miryalaguda, Telangana. It expanded building product mix to manufacture non asbestos fibre cement board and panels (flat products).The Sambalpur unit (100,000 TPA) was commissioned in 2011-12. During the year 2014-15, Visaka Thermal Power Limited (VTPL) ceased to be an associate Company of the Compa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Visaka Industries Ltd share price today?

The Visaka Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Visaka Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visaka Industries Ltd is ₹754.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Visaka Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Visaka Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Visaka Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visaka Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visaka Industries Ltd is ₹87.25 and ₹177.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Visaka Industries Ltd?

Visaka Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.88%, 3 Years at -11.51%, 1 Year at 3.64%, 6 Month at -21.70%, 3 Month at -12.81% and 1 Month at -4.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Visaka Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Visaka Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.42 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 51.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Visaka Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.