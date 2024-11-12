iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results (standalone and consolidated )for the second quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024 Results-Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve audited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024.
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 15 2024 interalia:: (a) to consider and approve audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (b) declare / recommend dividend for the year ended March 31 2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024. REAPPOINTMENT OF SMT G SAROJA VIVEKANAND AS MD W.E.F 24TH OCTOBER, 2024 FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Shri Gusti J Noria (DIN: 00015561), as an additional director (Non-Executive Non-independent) of the company effective from April 01, 2024, liable to retire by rotation 2. Appointment of Shri. Sanjay Vijay Singh Jesrani (DIN:02306916) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five year with effect from April 01, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation 3. Appointment of Shri Pravin Chelluri (DIN:10568017) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five year with effect from April 01, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation. Appointment of two Non-executive Independent Directors and one Non-executive Non Independent Director
Board Meeting12 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company (both standalone & consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Results for third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

