Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results (standalone and consolidated )for the second quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024 Results-Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve audited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 15 2024 interalia:: (a) to consider and approve audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (b) declare / recommend dividend for the year ended March 31 2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024. REAPPOINTMENT OF SMT G SAROJA VIVEKANAND AS MD W.E.F 24TH OCTOBER, 2024 FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Shri Gusti J Noria (DIN: 00015561), as an additional director (Non-Executive Non-independent) of the company effective from April 01, 2024, liable to retire by rotation 2. Appointment of Shri. Sanjay Vijay Singh Jesrani (DIN:02306916) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five year with effect from April 01, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation 3. Appointment of Shri Pravin Chelluri (DIN:10568017) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five year with effect from April 01, 2024, not liable to retire by rotation. Appointment of two Non-executive Independent Directors and one Non-executive Non Independent Director

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024