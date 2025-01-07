Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,415.77
1,146.2
1,050.38
1,012.32
yoy growth (%)
23.51
9.12
3.75
5.38
Raw materials
-670.93
-523.97
-513.21
-493.91
As % of sales
47.38
45.71
48.86
48.79
Employee costs
-132.22
-120.12
-116.02
-92.23
As % of sales
9.33
10.47
11.04
9.11
Other costs
-412.56
-308.63
-312.27
-276.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.14
26.92
29.72
27.26
Operating profit
200.05
193.47
108.86
150.16
OPM
14.13
16.87
10.36
14.83
Depreciation
-37.61
-39.99
-40.96
-34.83
Interest expense
-11.55
-12.81
-17.4
-18.25
Other income
9.88
8.58
6.62
4.57
Profit before tax
160.77
149.25
57.11
101.63
Taxes
-42.24
-38.61
-7.82
-35.08
Tax rate
-26.27
-25.86
-13.69
-34.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
118.52
110.64
49.29
66.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
118.52
110.64
49.29
66.55
yoy growth (%)
7.12
124.45
-25.93
55.56
NPM
8.37
9.65
4.69
6.57
