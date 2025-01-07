iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visaka Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87.04
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Visaka Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,415.77

1,146.2

1,050.38

1,012.32

yoy growth (%)

23.51

9.12

3.75

5.38

Raw materials

-670.93

-523.97

-513.21

-493.91

As % of sales

47.38

45.71

48.86

48.79

Employee costs

-132.22

-120.12

-116.02

-92.23

As % of sales

9.33

10.47

11.04

9.11

Other costs

-412.56

-308.63

-312.27

-276.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.14

26.92

29.72

27.26

Operating profit

200.05

193.47

108.86

150.16

OPM

14.13

16.87

10.36

14.83

Depreciation

-37.61

-39.99

-40.96

-34.83

Interest expense

-11.55

-12.81

-17.4

-18.25

Other income

9.88

8.58

6.62

4.57

Profit before tax

160.77

149.25

57.11

101.63

Taxes

-42.24

-38.61

-7.82

-35.08

Tax rate

-26.27

-25.86

-13.69

-34.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

118.52

110.64

49.29

66.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

118.52

110.64

49.29

66.55

yoy growth (%)

7.12

124.45

-25.93

55.56

NPM

8.37

9.65

4.69

6.57

Visaka Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Visaka Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.