|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.48
9.15
Op profit growth
3.32
77.71
EBIT growth
6.21
117.47
Net profit growth
6.94
124.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.11
16.87
10.36
EBIT margin
12.15
14.13
7.09
Net profit margin
8.35
9.65
4.69
RoCE
20.6
21.04
RoNW
4.35
4.88
RoA
3.54
3.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
68.31
66.97
30.96
Dividend per share
15
15
15
Cash EPS
46.48
42.66
5.21
Book value per share
421.7
378.56
316.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.71
1.41
0.87
P/CEPS
2.51
2.22
5.17
P/B
0.27
0.25
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
5.49
3.86
3.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
9.75
7.44
62.88
Tax payout
-26.31
-25.87
-13.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.76
39.02
Inventory days
69.99
88.05
Creditor days
-27.39
-34.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.89
-12.64
-4.28
Net debt / equity
0.19
0
0.48
Net debt / op. profit
0.69
0
2.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.37
-45.72
-48.86
Employee costs
-9.33
-10.47
-11.04
Other costs
-29.16
-26.92
-29.72
