Visaka Industries Ltd Key Ratios

91.21
(0.19%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:09:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.48

9.15

Op profit growth

3.32

77.71

EBIT growth

6.21

117.47

Net profit growth

6.94

124.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.11

16.87

10.36

EBIT margin

12.15

14.13

7.09

Net profit margin

8.35

9.65

4.69

RoCE

20.6

21.04

RoNW

4.35

4.88

RoA

3.54

3.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

68.31

66.97

30.96

Dividend per share

15

15

15

Cash EPS

46.48

42.66

5.21

Book value per share

421.7

378.56

316.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.71

1.41

0.87

P/CEPS

2.51

2.22

5.17

P/B

0.27

0.25

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

5.49

3.86

3.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

9.75

7.44

62.88

Tax payout

-26.31

-25.87

-13.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

30.76

39.02

Inventory days

69.99

88.05

Creditor days

-27.39

-34.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.89

-12.64

-4.28

Net debt / equity

0.19

0

0.48

Net debt / op. profit

0.69

0

2.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.37

-45.72

-48.86

Employee costs

-9.33

-10.47

-11.04

Other costs

-29.16

-26.92

-29.72

