Visaka Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.32
17.32
17.32
21.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
738.35
755.58
714.99
605.58
Net Worth
755.67
772.9
732.31
626.92
Minority Interest
Debt
534.98
388.22
167.18
115.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.46
15.07
14.47
14.36
Total Liabilities
1,307.11
1,176.19
913.96
756.76
Fixed Assets
766.44
651.32
509.19
401.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.31
11.74
2.42
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.55
1.7
1.64
1.66
Networking Capital
484.93
480.04
373.54
237.28
Inventories
425.32
380.57
293.01
249.27
Inventory Days
75.54
79.37
Sundry Debtors
138.59
136.64
134.1
105.16
Debtor Days
34.57
33.48
Other Current Assets
108.99
159.68
142.51
76.46
Sundry Creditors
-94.5
-95.52
-88.99
-93.23
Creditor Days
22.94
29.68
Other Current Liabilities
-93.47
-101.33
-107.09
-100.38
Cash
38.88
31.39
27.17
116.54
Total Assets
1,307.11
1,176.19
913.96
756.77
