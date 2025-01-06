Visaka Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
160.77
149.25
57.11
101.63
Depreciation
-37.61
-39.99
-40.96
-34.83
Tax paid
-42.24
-38.61
-7.82
-35.08
Working capital
42.47
-42.65
73.61
9.07
Other operating items
Operating
123.37
28
81.94
40.8
Capital expenditure
101.56
27.4
163.13
26.34
Free cash flow
224.93
55.4
245.07
67.14
Equity raised
1,219.2
997.68
893.35
750.94
Investing
2.4
0.02
0
0
Financing
129.16
-39.06
140.43
140.67
Dividends paid
11.54
8.24
23.82
11.11
Net in cash
1,587.24
1,022.29
1,302.68
969.87
