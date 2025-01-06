iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visaka Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

87.32
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Visaka Industries Ltd

Visaka Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

160.77

149.25

57.11

101.63

Depreciation

-37.61

-39.99

-40.96

-34.83

Tax paid

-42.24

-38.61

-7.82

-35.08

Working capital

42.47

-42.65

73.61

9.07

Other operating items

Operating

123.37

28

81.94

40.8

Capital expenditure

101.56

27.4

163.13

26.34

Free cash flow

224.93

55.4

245.07

67.14

Equity raised

1,219.2

997.68

893.35

750.94

Investing

2.4

0.02

0

0

Financing

129.16

-39.06

140.43

140.67

Dividends paid

11.54

8.24

23.82

11.11

Net in cash

1,587.24

1,022.29

1,302.68

969.87

Visaka Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Visaka Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.