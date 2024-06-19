|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|15 Jul 2024
|15 May 2024
|FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 Newspaper publication in connection with Book Closure and 42nd AGM of the Company to be held on July 15, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2024) Outcome of the 42nd AGM of the Company held today i.e., July 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Scrutinizers Report in connection with the voting results of 42nd AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.