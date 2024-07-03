Visaka Industries Ltd Summary

Visaka Industries Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Visaka Asbestos Cement Products in June 18, 1981 by Dr. G. Vivekanand. The Other Group Companies are Visaka Cement Industry, Venus Tobacco Company and VST Natural Products. The Company is into the business of manufacture of cement fibre sheets (V-Boards), spinning yarn, fibre cement boards & panels, solar panels and synthetic blended yarn. The Company is headquartered in Hyderabad and has 13 manufacturing locations across India.The Company commenced the manufacture of cement asbestos sheets in 1985 with an annual capacity of 36,000 metric tonnes per annum and thereafter, diversified into manufacture of synthetic yarn in 1992. In May 95, VIL obtained ISO 9002, the Quality System Certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards for its textile division. In Nov95, VIL came out with a rights issue aggregating 289.59 lacs in Jan 1996. In the year 1997-98, Asbestos unit at Paramathi Velur in Tamil Nadu commenced commercial production.The Company commissioned V-Board business in May 2008, conveniently distant from its cement asbestos units. It got into the cement boards business in 2009 by commissioning its first unit in Miryalaguda, Telangana. It expanded building product mix to manufacture non asbestos fibre cement board and panels (flat products).The Sambalpur unit (100,000 TPA) was commissioned in 2011-12. During the year 2014-15, Visaka Thermal Power Limited (VTPL) ceased to be an associate Company of the Company. The Company possessed an installed capacity of 802000 TPA of cement asbestos products as on March 31, 2016 spread across 8 manufacturing facilities. In October 2018, Visaka commercialised the production of an innovative roofing product, ATUM, an eco-friendly cement-based roof integrated with a solar energy generating system.