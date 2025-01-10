To the Members of

Visaka Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Visaka Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter Appropriateness of capitalisation of costs included in Property Plant and Equipment/ Capital work in progress as per Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment How our audit addressed the key audit matter We have performed procedures, including the following, in relation to testing of capitalisation of costs included in Property Plant and Equipment/ Capital work in progress: Refer to Note - 3A(g) (Material accounting policies), 3B(m) (Other accounting policies) and Note - 4.1 (Property, plant and equipment and Capital work-in-progress) of the enclosed standalone financial statements. During the year, the Company has incurred significant capital expenditure towards setting up of V Board manufacturing unit at Midnapur. Capital expenditure amounting to H13,132.18 lakhs relating to boards plant at Midnapur, H4,985.33 lakhs relating to various other projects have been capitalized during the year. Additionally, H2,844.35 lakhs relating to various projects is included in capital work in progress as at the year end. Given the significance of the capital expenditure during the year, there is a risk that elements of costs that are ineligible for capitalisation in accordance with the recognition criteria provided in Indian Accounting Standard 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment are capitalized and that costs that should have got capitalized have been expensed. • Understood, evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls relating to capitalisation of various costs incurred in relation to Property Plant and Equipment. • Performed test of details with focus on those items that we considered significant due to their amount or nature and tested a sample of items capitalised during the year against underlying supporting documents to ascertain nature of costs and whether they meet the recognition criteria provided in the Ind AS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment in this regard. • Verified the other related costs including those incurred towards repairs and maintenance and debited to Statement of Profit and Loss, to ascertain whether these meet the criteria for capitalization. Our procedures as mentioned above did not identify any costs that had been inappropriately capitalized and that costs that should have capitalised have been expensed. Timing of Revenue recognition in the proper period as per Ind AS 115 Refer to Note-3A(a) (Material Accounting Policies) and Note-26 (Revenue from operations) of the standalone financial statements. The Companys revenue is principally derived from sale of building products and synthetic blended yarn. In accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer based on terms of sale. Revenue is measured at consideration to which an entity expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring promised goods or services to a customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of third parties. The transaction price of the goods sold is net of variable consideration on account of various discounts and schemes offered by the company as part of contract. We identified timing of revenue recognition in the proper period as a key audit matter since it involves higher assessed risk of material misstatement and is required to be recognised as per the requirements of applicable accounting framework. Our audit procedures included the following: • We evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the relevant controls with respect to revenue recognition including those relating to cut off at year end; • We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"; • We performed substantive testing of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents which included customer order and directions, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer acknowledgments as applicable; • We tested a sample of manual journal entries posted to revenue and assessed their appropriateness; • We tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financial period. Based on the above stated procedures, no significant exceptions were noted in revenue recognition.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

¦ Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

¦ Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

¦ Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of

accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

¦ Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

¦ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on April 01, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 56 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 56 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company

shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) R12.2 and is in the process of establishing necessary controls and maintaining documentation regarding audit trail. Consequently, we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature of the aforesaid software. Accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail had operated throughout the year or was tampered with, does not arise.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act except for managerial remuneration aggregating to H201.30 lakhs, for which the Company is in the process of obtaining necessary approvals in the AGM.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009

UDIN:24220916BKCUSM 64982 Srikanth Pola Place: Secunderabad Partner Date: May 15, 2024 Membership Number: 220916

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Visaka Industries Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Visaka Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was

established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls

system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009

UDIN: 24220916BKCUSI 4982 Srikanth Pola Place: Secunderabad Partner Date: May 15, 2024 Membership Number:220916

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Visaka Industries Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note(s) 4.1 and 4.2 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on (or) are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has

been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate . The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the audited books of account (Also, refer Note 50 to the standalone financial statements).

iii. (a) The Company has made investment in one

company, granted unsecured loan to one party and advances in nature of loans (employee advances) to five other parties. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries and to parties other than subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - 146.50 - - Others - - - 25.94 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others - - - 21.97

(Also, refer Note 5, 6.2, 12 and 13 to the standalone financial statements). The Company does not have any joint ventures or associates.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investment/loan/advances in nature of the loan, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans/advances in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable except in respect of one loan where there was no schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company as the same was repayable on demand. Therefore, in the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of one loan.

(d) In respect of the loans/advances in nature of loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) Following loan has fallen due during the year and were extended.

(H in lakhs)

Name of the party Aggregate amount dues renewed Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Sushee Infra and Mining Limited 2,500.00 1450

(f) Following loans were granted during the year, to related parties under Section 2(76), which are repayable on demand

(H in lakhs)

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 146.50 - 146.50 - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B)Percentage of 85 - 85

(Also, refer Note 6.2, 12 and 13 to the standalone financial statements)

iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made. The Company has not provided any guarantees and security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder, with regard to the deposits accepted by the Company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of

the aforesaid deposits, and therefore, the question of our commenting on whether the same has been complied with or not does not arise.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and

services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, entry tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount in H lakhs * Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 14.86 August 2013 to January 2016 Assistant commissioner Central excise, Pune Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 55.94 March 2006 to November 2015 Customs Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Bihar VAT Act, 2005 VAT/Interest 3.77 Financial year 2005-06 Joint Commissioner (Appeals), Patna Orissa VAT Act, 2004 VAT/Penalty 10.97 October 2009 to March 2011 Orissa Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack Orissa Entry tax Act 1999 Entry tax/ Penalty 10.38 October 2009 to March 2011 Orissa Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack Uttar Pradesh VAT Act, 2008 VAT 55.32 April 2017 to June 2017 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Commercial Tax, Lucknow Central Sales Tax Act,1956 Central Sales Tax 1.01 April 2017 to June 2017 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Commercial Tax, Lucknow Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 86.54 Financial year 2016- 17 & 2017- 18 Customs Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad Service tax Act, 1994 Service Tax/ Penalty 12.70 April 2006 to Feb 2007 Customs Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Service tax Act, 1994 Service Tax/ Penalty 2.20 July 2005 to Oct 2006 Customs Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Central Excise Act 1944 Excise duty/ Penalty 41.69 Nov 04, 2006 to Jan 31, 2007 Customs Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai BGST Act 2017 GST/interest/ penalty 9.45 Financial year 2018-19 In abeyance, waiting for the constitutionalisation of tribunal TNGST Act 2017 GST/interest/ penalty 23.05 Financial year 2017-18 Appellate Deputy Commissioner (GST) Appeals, Salem and Erode

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment

of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year except for principal repayment of loans amounting to H14,297.31 lakhs that are repayable on demand. According to the information and explanations given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order does not arise with respect to principal repayment of such loans.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. (Also, refer Note 60 to the standalone financial statements)

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b)

The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi.

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv.

(a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted nonbanking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009