SectorCement - Products
Open₹103.5
Prev. Close₹103.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹237.35
Day's High₹104.02
Day's Low₹98.45
52 Week's High₹148.5
52 Week's Low₹80.5
Book Value₹4.03
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,400.04
P/E0
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.16
14.16
14.16
14.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.33
37.66
23.51
16.87
Net Worth
60.49
51.82
37.67
31.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.28
80.82
71.45
62.82
yoy growth (%)
-31.59
13.11
13.73
4.09
Raw materials
-23.83
-36.38
-20.76
-14.94
As % of sales
43.12
45.02
29.05
23.79
Employee costs
-5.99
-8.91
-8.34
-7.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.58
0.77
5.98
4.75
Depreciation
-3.68
-3.57
-2.96
-2.44
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.06
-1.98
-1.82
Working capital
1.04
-6.7
9.01
1.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.59
13.11
13.73
4.09
Op profit growth
-23.33
-47.05
14.54
61.95
EBIT growth
-4.54
-60.07
14.87
89.06
Net profit growth
-46.67
-82.2
36.61
527.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
243.22
200.11
175.22
102.96
118.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
243.22
200.11
175.22
102.96
118.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.14
0.83
0.56
0.18
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
273.25
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,534.5
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.5
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
780.9
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Naresh Sitaram Saboo
Executive Chairman
Narayan Sitaram Saboo
Director & CFO
Mohit Narayan Saboo
Independent Director
Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwal
Independent Director
Sachit Jayesh Gandhi
Independent Director
Samiksha Nandwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alpesh Somjibhai Makwana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
Summary
Bigbloc Construction Limited was incorporated on June 17, 2015 in Gujarat. The Company is one of Indias largest manufacturers of AAC (Aerated Autoclaved Concrete) blocks. It quickly emerged as a leader in the sustainable building materials industry specialising in high-quality, eco-friendly building materials, with a significant production capacity for AAC blocks of 1 Million cubic meters (CBM) per annum (PA).The manufacturing plant is located at Umargaon, near Mumbai Border. It caters to Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Vapi, Silvassa, where the major construction activities take place. The Company is engaged in manufacture, sale and marketing of AAC (Aerated Autoclave Concrete) Blocks. Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks are a high quality building material that offers a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance and unprecedented build ability. AAC is a natural and non-toxic construction material, energy saving and environment friendly.The Company operate 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing units located in Vapi, Kheda and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat; and Palghar, in Maharashtra. The Company entered the AAC business at nascent stage. It started with a brand new plant which was just 3rd AAC Block Plant in India in the year 2009. It setup Green Field Plant of 300000 M3 at Vapi in 13 months in the year 2012, presently operating at 100% capacity. The Company is making blocks in the brand name of Ambuja cement which Ambuja cemen
The BIGBLOC Construction Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is ₹1400.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is 0 and 26.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BIGBLOC Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is ₹80.5 and ₹148.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.98%, 3 Years at 49.49%, 1 Year at 27.34%, 6 Month at -10.88%, 3 Month at -11.39% and 1 Month at -7.83%.
