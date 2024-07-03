Summary

Bigbloc Construction Limited was incorporated on June 17, 2015 in Gujarat. The Company is one of Indias largest manufacturers of AAC (Aerated Autoclaved Concrete) blocks. It quickly emerged as a leader in the sustainable building materials industry specialising in high-quality, eco-friendly building materials, with a significant production capacity for AAC blocks of 1 Million cubic meters (CBM) per annum (PA).The manufacturing plant is located at Umargaon, near Mumbai Border. It caters to Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Vapi, Silvassa, where the major construction activities take place. The Company is engaged in manufacture, sale and marketing of AAC (Aerated Autoclave Concrete) Blocks. Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks are a high quality building material that offers a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance and unprecedented build ability. AAC is a natural and non-toxic construction material, energy saving and environment friendly.The Company operate 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing units located in Vapi, Kheda and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat; and Palghar, in Maharashtra. The Company entered the AAC business at nascent stage. It started with a brand new plant which was just 3rd AAC Block Plant in India in the year 2009. It setup Green Field Plant of 300000 M3 at Vapi in 13 months in the year 2012, presently operating at 100% capacity. The Company is making blocks in the brand name of Ambuja cement which Ambuja cemen

