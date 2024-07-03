iifl-logo-icon 1
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Share Price

98.89
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

  • Open103.5
  • Day's High104.02
  • 52 Wk High148.5
  • Prev. Close103.5
  • Day's Low98.45
  • 52 Wk Low 80.5
  • Turnover (lac)237.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.03
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,400.04
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

103.5

Prev. Close

103.5

Turnover(Lac.)

237.35

Day's High

104.02

Day's Low

98.45

52 Week's High

148.5

52 Week's Low

80.5

Book Value

4.03

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,400.04

P/E

0

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0.19

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 27.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.16

14.16

14.16

14.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.33

37.66

23.51

16.87

Net Worth

60.49

51.82

37.67

31.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.28

80.82

71.45

62.82

yoy growth (%)

-31.59

13.11

13.73

4.09

Raw materials

-23.83

-36.38

-20.76

-14.94

As % of sales

43.12

45.02

29.05

23.79

Employee costs

-5.99

-8.91

-8.34

-7.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.58

0.77

5.98

4.75

Depreciation

-3.68

-3.57

-2.96

-2.44

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.06

-1.98

-1.82

Working capital

1.04

-6.7

9.01

1.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.59

13.11

13.73

4.09

Op profit growth

-23.33

-47.05

14.54

61.95

EBIT growth

-4.54

-60.07

14.87

89.06

Net profit growth

-46.67

-82.2

36.61

527.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

243.22

200.11

175.22

102.96

118.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

243.22

200.11

175.22

102.96

118.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.14

0.83

0.56

0.18

0.33

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

273.25

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,534.5

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.5

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

780.9

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Naresh Sitaram Saboo

Executive Chairman

Narayan Sitaram Saboo

Director & CFO

Mohit Narayan Saboo

Independent Director

Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwal

Independent Director

Sachit Jayesh Gandhi

Independent Director

Samiksha Nandwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alpesh Somjibhai Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

Summary

Bigbloc Construction Limited was incorporated on June 17, 2015 in Gujarat. The Company is one of Indias largest manufacturers of AAC (Aerated Autoclaved Concrete) blocks. It quickly emerged as a leader in the sustainable building materials industry specialising in high-quality, eco-friendly building materials, with a significant production capacity for AAC blocks of 1 Million cubic meters (CBM) per annum (PA).The manufacturing plant is located at Umargaon, near Mumbai Border. It caters to Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Vapi, Silvassa, where the major construction activities take place. The Company is engaged in manufacture, sale and marketing of AAC (Aerated Autoclave Concrete) Blocks. Aerated Autoclave Concrete (AAC) blocks are a high quality building material that offers a unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance and unprecedented build ability. AAC is a natural and non-toxic construction material, energy saving and environment friendly.The Company operate 4 state-of-the-art manufacturing units located in Vapi, Kheda and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat; and Palghar, in Maharashtra. The Company entered the AAC business at nascent stage. It started with a brand new plant which was just 3rd AAC Block Plant in India in the year 2009. It setup Green Field Plant of 300000 M3 at Vapi in 13 months in the year 2012, presently operating at 100% capacity. The Company is making blocks in the brand name of Ambuja cement which Ambuja cemen
Company FAQs

What is the BIGBLOC Construction Ltd share price today?

The BIGBLOC Construction Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is ₹1400.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is 0 and 26.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BIGBLOC Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is ₹80.5 and ₹148.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd?

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.98%, 3 Years at 49.49%, 1 Year at 27.34%, 6 Month at -10.88%, 3 Month at -11.39% and 1 Month at -7.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.48 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 27.20 %

