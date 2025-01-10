To,

The Members of

Bigbloc Construction Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Bigbloc Construction Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and

its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Revenue from sale of goods Principal Audit Procedures: Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives, rebates etc. given to the customers on the Companys sales. The Company recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts. Our audit procedures included the following: The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements and delivery specifications, create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements. • Considered the appropriateness of Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers; • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales and related rebates and discounts; • Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. In respect of the samples selected, tested that the revenue has been recognized as per the sales arrangements; • The managements assessment of discounts, incentives and rebates recorded for the current year have been compared on an overall basis with the past practices to assess the adequacy of provisions made during the current year read with the changing competitive market dynamics as explained by the management; • We performed revenue cut-off testing, by reference to bill dates of sales recorded either of the financial year end had legally sales completed; • Assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. 2 Valuation, Accuracy, Completeness and disclosures pertaining to Inventories with reference to Ind AS 2 Principal Audit Procedures: Inventory comprises of raw material including packing material, work in progress, finished goods and stores and spares. We have performed the following alternate audit procedures to audit the existence and condition of inventories as per the guidance provided in SA 501 "Audit Evidence - Specific Considerations for Selected Items", as at the year-end: We have identified the inventories as key audit matter because it is material to the Standalone Financial Statements. a) Performed test counts by tracing items from managements counts records to the physical inventories and tracing the items selected from physical inventory to managements count records; b) Obtaining an understanding of the supply chain and testing selected key controls over recognition and measurement of inventory; c) We have evaluated the design of Internal Controls relating to recording and valuation of Inventory; d) Testing on a sample basis the accuracy of cost for inventory by verifying supporting documents and testing the net realizable value; e) Ensuring proper cut-off; f) Verified the stock movement analysis for the year in respect of key items of raw materials and finished goods at the factories to determine the quantities of inventory as at the balance sheet date; g) Performed procedures to audit the existence and condition of inventories, which includes inspection of supporting documentation relating to purchases, sales and production.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud and error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in: (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may be reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought & obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of such books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 35 to the financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance of Section 123 of the Act. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report of Even date on the Financial Statements of Bigbloc Construction Limited for year ended on 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified at reasonable intervals. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation received by us, we report that all title deeds of immovable properties of the Company held as fixed assets are held in the name of the Company. In respect of Part of Land at Umargaon and Land at Boisar, Palghar which were vested in the Company in pursuance of Scheme of Arrangement (De-merger) of AAC Block Division of Mohit Industries Limited in the Company and though the scheme has become effective and according to order of the Gujarat High Court the immovable properties are vested in the Company, however, the procedure of the transfer of titles in name of the Company is pending as on date of audit report.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on physical verification, except for finish goods, which have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The material differences between such quarterly returns or statements and books of account of the Company are reported in Note No. 48(ii) of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company.

iii. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has made investments in and provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to other parties, during the year, the details of which are as follows:

Particulars Loans - Unsecured (Rs in Lakhs) Guarantees (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 2,462.11 - - Others 25.00 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 2,551.67 7,580.02 - Others 51.03 -

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantee or security provided and the terms and conditions of grant of all loans are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence we are unable to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, as there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, hence there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of such loan granted is given below:

Particulars All Parties (Rs in Lakhs) Promoters (Rs in Lakhs) Related Parties (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans (Outstanding balance) - Repayable on Demand (A) - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 2,602.70 - 2,551.67 Total (A+B) 2,602.70 - 2,551.67 % of loans to total loans 100.00% - 98.04%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. As explained to us, the Company is maintaining accounts and records prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. However, no such accounts/records were verified by us.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis

of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities except of professional tax which has not been deposited by the Company in timely manner and not deposited at all in some cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for Professional tax of Rs1,53,300/- which has not been deposited by the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of duty of customs, Sales Tax, Income Tax, Excise Duty, Entry Tax, Goods anc Services Tax, VAT and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Details of Service Tax which have not beer deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax laws) Service Tax 18.31 April 2016 to June 2017 CESTAT CGST and GGST Act, 2017 GST 48.01 F.Y. 2017-18 & F.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals)

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii)of the Order are not applicable.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given

to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit, accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company does not have any CICs, which are part of the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) As explained to us, the Company does not have any ongoing projects in respect of CSR spending. Hence, Para 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of Even date on the Financial Statements of Bigbloc Construction Limited for year ended on 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bigbloc Construction Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Commensurate to the size and nature of the business, we believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.