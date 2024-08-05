Approved draft notice for calling the 9th Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 12.00 P.M. through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please find the attached Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of the 9th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)