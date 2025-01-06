iifl-logo-icon 1
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.89
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC Const. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.58

0.77

5.98

4.75

Depreciation

-3.68

-3.57

-2.96

-2.44

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.06

-1.98

-1.82

Working capital

1.04

-6.7

9.01

1.11

Other operating items

Operating

-2.27

-9.56

10.04

1.59

Capital expenditure

3.89

10.35

3.71

4.55

Free cash flow

1.61

0.78

13.75

6.14

Equity raised

33.33

28.94

18.42

41.67

Investing

0

0.25

0

0

Financing

33.37

17.8

19.96

15.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0.35

0.43

Net in cash

68.32

47.78

52.49

63.62

QUICKLINKS FOR BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

