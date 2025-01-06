BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.58
0.77
5.98
4.75
Depreciation
-3.68
-3.57
-2.96
-2.44
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.06
-1.98
-1.82
Working capital
1.04
-6.7
9.01
1.11
Other operating items
Operating
-2.27
-9.56
10.04
1.59
Capital expenditure
3.89
10.35
3.71
4.55
Free cash flow
1.61
0.78
13.75
6.14
Equity raised
33.33
28.94
18.42
41.67
Investing
0
0.25
0
0
Financing
33.37
17.8
19.96
15.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0.35
0.43
Net in cash
68.32
47.78
52.49
63.62
