BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.16
14.16
14.16
14.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.33
37.66
23.51
16.87
Net Worth
60.49
51.82
37.67
31.03
Minority Interest
Debt
61.88
38.85
19.72
42.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.57
2.46
2.67
2.84
Total Liabilities
124.94
93.13
60.06
76.51
Fixed Assets
54.44
45.18
40.05
42.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.88
19.09
2.33
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.15
0
0.01
Networking Capital
49.23
28.48
17.5
33.37
Inventories
9.06
8.27
4.54
7.07
Inventory Days
46.67
Sundry Debtors
26.54
22.39
15.09
17.21
Debtor Days
113.62
Other Current Assets
32.53
21.08
13.71
21.71
Sundry Creditors
-7.5
-9.13
-8.79
-10.72
Creditor Days
70.77
Other Current Liabilities
-11.4
-14.13
-7.05
-1.9
Cash
0.18
0.23
0.18
0.22
Total Assets
124.94
93.13
60.06
76.5
