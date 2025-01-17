iifl-logo-icon 1
95.21
(1.08%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.6

EBIT margin

6.91

Net profit margin

2.4

RoCE

7.76

RoNW

1.99

RoA

0.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.74

1.74

Dividend per share

0.25

0.25

Cash EPS

-1.92

Book value per share

22.58

21.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.33

2.13

P/CEPS

-5.74

P/B

0.48

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

17.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-7.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.86

Inventory days

27.73

Creditor days

-66.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.6

Net debt / equity

1.89

1.81

Net debt / op. profit

5.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-41.31

Employee costs

-9.96

Other costs

-37.1

