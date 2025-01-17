Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.6
EBIT margin
6.91
Net profit margin
2.4
RoCE
7.76
RoNW
1.99
RoA
0.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.74
1.74
Dividend per share
0.25
0.25
Cash EPS
-1.92
Book value per share
22.58
21.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.33
2.13
P/CEPS
-5.74
P/B
0.48
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
17.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-7.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.86
Inventory days
27.73
Creditor days
-66.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.6
Net debt / equity
1.89
1.81
Net debt / op. profit
5.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-41.31
Employee costs
-9.96
Other costs
-37.1
