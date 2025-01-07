iifl-logo-icon 1
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.93
(1.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.28

80.82

71.45

62.82

yoy growth (%)

-31.59

13.11

13.73

4.09

Raw materials

-23.83

-36.38

-20.76

-14.94

As % of sales

43.12

45.02

29.05

23.79

Employee costs

-5.99

-8.91

-8.34

-7.26

As % of sales

10.85

11.02

11.68

11.55

Other costs

-20.62

-29.23

-30.46

-30.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.31

36.17

42.64

48.15

Operating profit

4.81

6.28

11.87

10.36

OPM

8.71

7.77

16.61

16.5

Depreciation

-3.68

-3.57

-2.96

-2.44

Interest expense

-2.9

-2.87

-3.17

-3.21

Other income

2.36

0.94

0.24

0.04

Profit before tax

0.58

0.77

5.98

4.75

Taxes

-0.2

-0.06

-1.98

-1.82

Tax rate

-35.4

-8.38

-33.18

-38.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

0.71

3.99

2.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

0.71

3.99

2.92

yoy growth (%)

-46.67

-82.2

36.61

527.18

NPM

0.68

0.88

5.59

4.65

