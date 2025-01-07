Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.28
80.82
71.45
62.82
yoy growth (%)
-31.59
13.11
13.73
4.09
Raw materials
-23.83
-36.38
-20.76
-14.94
As % of sales
43.12
45.02
29.05
23.79
Employee costs
-5.99
-8.91
-8.34
-7.26
As % of sales
10.85
11.02
11.68
11.55
Other costs
-20.62
-29.23
-30.46
-30.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.31
36.17
42.64
48.15
Operating profit
4.81
6.28
11.87
10.36
OPM
8.71
7.77
16.61
16.5
Depreciation
-3.68
-3.57
-2.96
-2.44
Interest expense
-2.9
-2.87
-3.17
-3.21
Other income
2.36
0.94
0.24
0.04
Profit before tax
0.58
0.77
5.98
4.75
Taxes
-0.2
-0.06
-1.98
-1.82
Tax rate
-35.4
-8.38
-33.18
-38.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
0.71
3.99
2.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
0.71
3.99
2.92
yoy growth (%)
-46.67
-82.2
36.61
527.18
NPM
0.68
0.88
5.59
4.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.