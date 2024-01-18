|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|0.4
|20
|Final
|Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting for Corporate Action - Dividend Update
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|0.2
|10
|Interim 2
|The Board of Directors has declared Second Interim @10% i.e. Rs. 0.20 per shared of Rs. 2 each
