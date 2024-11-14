Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Bigbloc Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Please find attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Bigbloc Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The allotment of fully paid-up bonus equity shares of face value of 2/- (Rupees Two Only) (70787875 Equity Shares) to the Members of the Company in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) bonus share for every 1 (One) equity share of face value of 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each held in the Company. Allotment of bonus equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today, August 26, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Bigbloc Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached Board Meeting intimation. Please find the attached result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Bigbloc Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the following item of business: 1. To consider and approve the preferential allotment of shares of the M/s. Starbigbloc Building Material Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on a private placement basis (Preferential Allotment); 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform that Board of Directors of Bigbloc Construction Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 has approved the following: Issue and Allotment of up to 27 Lakhs Equity Shares of Starbigbloc Building Material Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary Company by way of preferential allotment to the Proposed Allottees. Further, post completion of the abovementioned private placement, Starbigbloc Building Material Limited will cease to be a wholly-owned subsidiary and continue as a subsidiary Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Bigbloc Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 19th July 2024. Bigbloc Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find attached announcement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024) Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024 adjourned on July 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.07.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Bigbloc Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we would like to inform you that Meeting Serial No.1/2024-25 of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 7th May 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Registered Office of the Company inter alia to transact the following item of business: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015; 2. To consider and recommend final dividend (if any) on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval by members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mrs. Anjana Parwal as an internal auditor of the Company; 4. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co. Company Secretaries Surat as Secretarial Auditor of the Company; 5. Other Business matters Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting for Corporate Action - Dividend Update Please find the attached Financials for the Quarter and Year ended March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024